Two Ghanaian Musicians Question Ghana Music Awards Fairness

Two veteran Ghanaian musicians, Antwi Himighty and Nana Agyeman, say the Ghana Music Awards overlooked their biggest hits, raising fresh questions about how nominees and winners are picked.

The Ghana Music Awards, organized for decades by Charterhouse and now carried under Telecel after years of Vodafone sponsorship, marked its 27th edition in 2026 and remains the biggest annual honors in Ghanaian music. Speaking separately on Asempa FM, both musicians said their experiences, decades apart, point to gaps in how the scheme recognizes hit songs.

Antwi Himighty, of the duo Antwi Ne Antwi, said the group’s songs Uncle Ebo and Sakina drew huge audiences in the early 2000s but never earned a single nomination. He said Uncle Ebo became a major hit in 2003 and Sakina followed in 2001, yet neither track registered with the award scheme.

He said the nomination process worked differently back then from how it runs today, when artists and managers submit entries themselves. According to him, organizers once relied on sales reports from traders at Kantamanto market to decide which songs and acts to recognize, a method he said left his group out entirely.

Antwi Himighty also recalled a conversation with Fred Nii Armah, who he said discussed the possibility of a nomination for the group, though nothing came of it. Despite the lack of recognition, he said the response from fans over the years remains the group’s biggest reward.

Nana Agyeman raised a different concern around his hit Araba, which he said landed nominations in several categories. He recounted getting a call from a stranger who suggested the song could win as many as five awards if he agreed to a meeting first. Agyeman said he ignored the call and went on to lose every category Araba had been nominated in.

He said organizers later pointed to allegedly profane language in the song as the reason it lost, a claim he said sits awkwardly with the scheme’s own rule against nominating songs considered profane. “Why did they nominate it in the first place?” he asked. Agyeman made a related claim in 2024, telling another station that someone connected to the awards had sought a bribe over Araba’s nominations. Charterhouse denied that claim at the time, saying votes and honorary considerations decide winners.

Decades apart, the two accounts add to a running debate in Ghana’s music industry over how much hit songs and public support actually count against an awards process that artists say they rarely get to see from the inside.