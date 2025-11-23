Two Ghanaian Actresses Enroll at Ghana School of Law

Ghanaian actresses Yvonne Okoro and Zynnel Zuh have gained admission to the Ghana School of Law, where they are currently pursuing part one of their professional law studies. The two entertainers are expected to be called to the bar in 2027 following successful completion of their training.

Okoro holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Linguistics from the University of Ghana and studied Press Civilization, Drama and Marketing at Université de Nantes in France. Zuh earned a bachelor’s degree in Geography and Information Studies from the University of Ghana.

Both actresses have been notably absent from screens for an extended period, focusing instead on their academic pursuits and business ventures. Their decision to pursue legal education reflects a growing pattern among Ghanaian entertainment personalities expanding their professional horizons beyond the creative industry.

The Ghana School of Law, established in 1958 by Ghana’s first President Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, administers the professional law program required for individuals seeking to practice law in Ghana. Students typically complete a two-year professional course before being admitted to the bar.

Media personality Serwaa Amihere was called to the Bar on October 10, 2025, marking her transition from broadcast journalism to legal practice. Amihere completed her legal education at the Ghana School of Law after graduating with second-class upper honors from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration in July 2023.

Neither Okoro nor Zuh has publicly commented on their legal studies or whether they intend to practice law full time following qualification. It remains unclear how they will integrate their legal credentials with their existing entertainment careers.