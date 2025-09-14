Two Firefighters Injured as Negligent Fire Devastates Accra Timber Market

Two Ghana National Fire Service officers sustained injuries while battling a massive blaze that consumed sections of the Accra Timber Market near Ayalolo School, caused by a man who left an unattended rubbish fire burning while he slept.

Chief Fire Officer Daniella Mawusi Ntow Sarpong confirmed to TV3 on Saturday that the suspect has been arrested and detained at the James Town police station following the devastating fire that erupted in the early hours of September 13, 2025.

“The person has even been arrested and detained at James Town police station. He was burning some rubbish, slept and this is what we have seen now,” CFO Ntow Sarpong stated during her interview at the scene.

The Ghana National Fire Service received the distress call at 1:17 a.m., with the first firefighting crew arriving on scene within four minutes at 1:21 a.m. Seven fire engines from multiple stations, including Accra City, Accra Central, and Tema stations, responded to contain the blaze.

Despite coordinated efforts, two firefighters sustained injuries during the operation. One officer suffered electrical shock while another sustained burns on the left arm. Both were treated, discharged, and are responding well to treatment.

The fire was confined at 6:26 a.m., brought under control at 6:37 a.m., and finally extinguished at 11:44 a.m. after nearly 11 hours of intensive firefighting operations that required significant manpower and equipment deployment.

The blaze destroyed heavy-duty equipment and materials worth millions of Ghana cedis, leaving numerous artisans and craft manufacturers in despair as their sources of livelihood were reduced to ashes. Several shops suffered extensive damage in what has become a recurring nightmare for Ghana’s commercial markets.

CFO Ntow Sarpong issued a stern warning to the public regarding increasing negligence that continues to cause devastating fire outbreaks across the country. The latest incident adds to a growing list of fire disasters at major commercial hubs nationwide.

The timing is particularly troubling, coming just days after a similar fire incident at Laterbiokoshie. Investigations into the Laterbiokoshie fire revealed that a Chinese national inadvertently ignited that blaze after smoking and dropping a cigar into a dustbin.

Despite the prompt response from GNFS personnel, firefighters encountered significant challenges due to poor accessibility within the market. The narrow pathways and congested layout severely hampered emergency response efforts, allowing the fire to spread rapidly before being contained.

“The inaccessibility of many of our markets severely hampers emergency response efforts. We need to address this urgently,” CFO Ntow Sarpong emphasized during her TV3 interview, highlighting infrastructure challenges that repeatedly complicate firefighting operations.

She assured the public that investigations into both the Timber market fire and other recent incidents are ongoing, with all culprits facing prosecution for their negligent actions that destroyed livelihoods and endangered firefighters.

“We cannot continue to allow negligence or possible foul play to ruin lives and livelihoods. The Fire Service will work closely with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible face prosecution,” she declared.

The Accra Timber Market fire represents the latest in a series of preventable disasters highlighting the urgent need for improved fire safety awareness and market infrastructure upgrades. The pattern of human negligence causing major commercial fires demands immediate attention from authorities and market users alike.

Both injured firefighters have been treated and discharged from hospital, but their injuries underscore the personal risks emergency responders face when tackling fires caused by preventable negligence in Ghana’s congested commercial areas.