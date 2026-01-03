Two Die in Assin Dansame Bus Crash During Street Parade

Two members of Believers Worship Centre (Second Chance) died and 21 others sustained injuries after their bus collided with participants in a street parade on the Assin Fosu to Kumasi highway on January 1, 2025. The accident occurred at Assin Dansame around 9 p.m. as the group returned from a 31st Night crossover service in Kumasi.

Authorities identified one of the deceased as Maame Yaa, a 21 year old apprentice and student at Sunyani Technical University. The second victim remains unidentified. Both individuals died at the scene of the crash.

Emergency responders transported the 21 injured passengers to multiple hospitals across the region for medical treatment. Their current conditions have not been disclosed.

The incident sparked unrest among local youth, who vandalized sections of the bus following the collision. Police officers later arrived to secure the area and restore order.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Wonder Lumor, Commander of the Central North Regional Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), confirmed the tragedy and stated that investigators are working to determine the full circumstances surrounding the crash. The investigation will likely examine factors including vehicle speed, visibility conditions, and the positioning of the street parade participants at the time of impact.

Street parades and gatherings are common during New Year celebrations across Ghana, particularly following overnight church services. The accident highlights ongoing concerns about pedestrian safety during festive periods when road activity intensifies.