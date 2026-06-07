Two Dead as Accra Building Collapse Traps Survivors

A building three storeys tall collapsed Sunday in North Kaneshie, Accra, killing two people and trapping several more beneath the rubble while emergency teams worked to reach survivors.

Accra Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey confirmed the casualties to local media and said rescue efforts were continuing. The structure, which held both residential and commercial occupants, came down suddenly in the densely populated suburb, according to eyewitnesses at the scene.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service are leading the search and rescue operation with support from other security agencies. Fire officials said teams were still working into sections of the collapsed building where additional victims were believed to be trapped, and that heavy duty equipment had been brought in to assist.

Authorities urged residents and bystanders to clear the area and allow rescue teams to operate without obstruction.

The cause of the collapse had not been established at the time of this report. Building failures are a recurring problem in Ghana, where rapid urban growth has outpaced construction oversight in many parts of the capital, and enforcement of structural standards remains inconsistent across local assemblies.

The death toll may rise as the operation continues.