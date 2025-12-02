Two-Day Ghana–Germany Cooperation Talks Open With Focus on Economic Priorities

The Governments of Ghana and Germany have begun a two-day bilateral negotiation in Accra, aimed at strengthening economic cooperation, aligning development priorities, and advancing job-creation efforts between the two countries.

The meetings, taking place from 2nd to 3rd December 2025 at the Mövenpick Hotel, bring together senior government officials, technical experts, and diplomats from both sides.

The opening session on Tuesday morning was led by Ghana’s Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem who set the tone for renewed cooperation and alignment of bilateral priorities.

He was joined by the German Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, and Christoph Rauh, Head of the German Delegation and Director for Africa at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Nyarko Ampem, explained that the Ghana–Germany discussions are held alternately between the two countries, recalling that the last meeting took place in Germany two years ago, where deliberations focused on priority areas for funding in Ghana.

He noted that this year’s session, hosted in Accra, is highlighting key sectors the government believes deserve German support. These include TVET, private-sector–driven initiatives, job creation through garment factories, and local governance.

Hon. Nyarko Ampem emphasized that Germany has historically supported local government structures, particularly district assemblies, through funding tied to performance assessments—support that is expected to be renewed.

He stressed that government’s primary aim is to align external assistance with national priorities, adding that the level of funding Ghana receives will depend on how these priorities are defined and agreed upon.

For his part, Christoph Rauh, Head of the German Delegation and Director for Africa at the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, said Germany has continued to support Ghana in key areas of economic cooperation.

These include the energy sector—particularly renewable energy—and an expanding partnership in vocational education and training.

He explained that the current meeting is being held alongside engagements with the business community to assess proposals that can be integrated into the bilateral cooperation framework.

According to him, the goal is to ensure that all joint initiatives deliver mutual benefits for both countries.

Rauh also underscored the importance of attracting foreign investment into emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, describing it as a promising area not only for Ghana but for the wider African region.

The two delegations moved into technical discussions on economic cooperation, including a briefing on outcomes from the preceding Business Day session. Presentations were delivered by German officials as well as representatives from Ghana’s Ministry of Agribusiness, Trade and Industries (MoTAI), with both governments outlining their perspectives on existing programmes and pending interventions.

One of the major focus areas for Day One is the macroeconomic situation in Ghana, including ongoing debt restructuring efforts.

The German side is expected to present updated priorities for its development agenda, while both teams will explore cooperation on security and emerging global challenges.

The talks also place significant emphasis on Ghana’s youth employment agenda. A dedicated session on training and sustainable growth for decent jobs will review progress in technical and vocational education, alongside updates on German-funded projects in the sector.

The negotiations form part of the long-standing Ghana–Germany Development Cooperation framework, covering areas such as renewable energy, governance reforms, private sector development, migration partnerships, and skills training.

Discussions continue tomorrow, with both sides expected to finalise agreed action points and future commitments.