Two Candidates Exit Tamale Central Race, Clear Path for NDC

Two opposition candidates withdrew from the Tamale Central by-election on Wednesday, virtually guaranteeing victory for the National Democratic Congress in the September 30 parliamentary contest.

The Liberal Party of Ghana and People’s National Congress candidates announced their decisions separately, citing strategic political considerations and the constituency’s history as an NDC stronghold. Their withdrawal leaves Professor Alidu Mahama Seidu of the NDC as the overwhelming favorite in what has effectively become a one-party race.

The LPG candidate framed the withdrawal as a calculated political decision after extensive party discussions. The PNC candidate acknowledged the electoral reality of Tamale Central, stating that the party needed to concentrate resources in constituencies where victory remained achievable.

Professor Seidu, who won the NDC primary on September 6 with a decisive margin against eleven other contenders, has already submitted his nomination papers to the Electoral Commission. The university professor emerged from a competitive internal party contest at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium, demonstrating strong grassroots support within the ruling party’s structures.

The by-election was necessitated by the death of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, who served as both Member of Parliament and Minister for Environment, Science and Technology. Mohammed died in a helicopter crash on August 6, creating the parliamentary vacancy that triggered the special election process.

Tamale Central has consistently voted for NDC candidates in recent electoral cycles, making it one of the party’s most reliable constituencies in northern Ghana. The constituency’s voting patterns have shown overwhelming support for the NDC across multiple election cycles, with opposition parties struggling to mount competitive challenges.

The withdrawal of both opposition candidates raises questions about democratic competition in stronghold constituencies. Political analysts have long observed that parties often make strategic decisions about resource allocation, choosing to focus campaign efforts in competitive constituencies rather than areas with predictable outcomes.

The Electoral Commission had initially prepared for a multi-party contest, with nomination processes and campaign preparations proceeding according to the standard electoral calendar. The late withdrawal of candidates creates an unusual situation where voters will have limited choices on the ballot paper.

NDC party officials expressed confidence in their candidate’s ability to represent the constituency effectively in Parliament. The party has maintained strong organizational structures in Tamale Central, with local branches actively mobilizing support despite the reduced competition.

The shortened campaign period following the August tragedy has compressed the normal electoral timeline. Candidates had less than two months to organize campaigns, secure nominations, and mobilize voter support ahead of the September 30 polling date.

Professor Seidu will serve the remainder of the parliamentary term if elected, joining Ghana’s legislature at a critical period in the nation’s political calendar. The new representative will need to quickly establish working relationships within Parliament while addressing constituent concerns in Tamale Central.

The by-election represents more than a simple parliamentary seat replacement. It serves as a political barometer for party strength and organizational capacity in northern Ghana, particularly for the NDC’s ability to maintain its traditional base of support.

Voter turnout expectations remain uncertain given the lack of competitive alternatives on the ballot. Historically, uncontested or minimally contested elections often see reduced voter participation, as the outcome appears predetermined before polling day arrives.

The Electoral Commission has confirmed that all logistical preparations for the September 30 election will proceed as scheduled. Polling stations will open across the constituency, with standard voting procedures and security arrangements remaining in place despite the reduced field of candidates.

This development marks another chapter in Tamale Central’s political history, reinforcing its reputation as an NDC stronghold while highlighting the strategic calculations parties make when allocating limited campaign resources. The constituency’s voters will head to the polls knowing their choice has been significantly narrowed by opposition withdrawals.