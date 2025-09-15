Two Artists Selected for Ghana’s Inaugural Arthouse Games Residency

Two artists from Kenya and Ghana have been selected for the PLAYFUL OBSCURA Arthouse Games Residency, marking the first program of its kind in West Africa as international cultural institutions expand support for African digital creativity.

Joanna Oluoch from Kenya and Ebenezer Miracle Gyedu Apau from Ghana emerged from a competitive field of 45 applications across 10 African countries for the two-week residency running through September 27 in Ho, Volta Region. The program represents a collaboration between the Goethe-Institut, A MAZE, and Node Eight Foundation.

Oluoch brings multidisciplinary expertise spanning game design, software development, and digital illustration, with projects that emphasize narrative depth and interactive storytelling. Her work demonstrates the growing sophistication of African game development talent across traditional and emerging platforms.

Gyedu Apau specializes in immersive technologies, working across mobile, PC, and augmented reality platforms using Unity development tools. His portfolio encompasses 3D art, user interface design, and performance-driven creative projects that showcase technical mastery combined with artistic vision.

The residency provides participants with dedicated workspace, accommodation, production budgets, and opportunities for local community engagement. This comprehensive support structure addresses key barriers facing African digital artists, particularly access to resources and mentorship in emerging technology fields.

Thorsten S. Wiedemann, Artistic Director of A MAZE, emphasized the program’s significance for global arthouse gaming. The selection process prioritized artistic merit, proposal clarity, and potential for meaningful creative development within the intensive timeframe.

PLAYFUL OBSCURA operates under the broader GamesConnect AFRICA initiative, which aims to strengthen African presence in global game art scenes through dialogue, experimentation, and artistic development. The program addresses the continent’s underrepresentation in international digital creative industries.

Ghana’s selection as the residency location reflects the country’s growing recognition as a regional creative hub. The Volta Region provides a supportive environment for artistic experimentation while maintaining accessibility for participants from across the continent.

The residency format encourages experimentation at the intersection of art, technology, and interactivity. This approach aligns with global trends in digital creativity, where traditional boundaries between gaming, visual arts, and interactive media continue to blur.

African game development has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing mobile connectivity and rising demand for locally relevant content. However, infrastructure challenges and limited funding opportunities continue to constrain artistic exploration in experimental digital media.

GamesConnect AFRICA addresses these constraints through partnerships with major industry events including Lagos Games Week, Gamescom, and Africa Games Week. These connections provide African artists with international visibility and networking opportunities typically unavailable within continental markets.

The two-week intensive format reflects modern residency trends toward focused, outcome-oriented programs that balance creative exploration with practical skill development. Participants will have access to mentorship and resources designed to accelerate artistic growth and project development.

The program’s emphasis on arthouse games distinguishes it from commercial game development initiatives, focusing instead on experimental and artistic applications of interactive technology. This approach supports African artists in developing unique creative voices rather than conforming to existing market expectations.