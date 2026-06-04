Two Arrested in Mozambique Over Kruger Park Murders

Two suspects have been arrested in Mozambique over the murder of an elderly South African couple in Kruger National Park, the first such killing in the park’s history.

Ernst Marais, 71, and his wife Dina, 73, from Mossel Bay in the Western Cape, were last seen on 20 May at the Pafuri Picnic Site in the far north of the park. Their bodies were found the next day near Crooks Corner, where the Limpopo and Luvuvhu rivers meet close to the South Africa, Mozambique and Zimbabwe border, in the Vhembe District of Limpopo. Both had multiple stab wounds.

A breakthrough came on 26 May when the couple’s stolen vehicle was recovered in Chókwè, Mozambique. That recovery led investigators to the first suspect, arrested in Chókwè on 1 June, and a second, detained in Xai-Xai, Gaza province, on 2 June. Authorities say the suspects have allegedly confessed, though neither has been charged or convicted.

The arrests followed a coordinated cross-border operation involving Mozambique’s Serviço Nacional de Investigação Criminal (SERNIC), the South African Police Service, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, South African National Parks (SANParks) ranger services from the Nxanatseni and Pafuri sections, and the Wildlife Justice Commission (WJC).

Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment Willie Aucamp confirmed the arrests and said South Africa would begin formal extradition proceedings to return the suspects for trial.

WJC Executive Director Olivia Swaak-Goldman welcomed the operation as a model of intelligence sharing and cross-border cooperation.

“Wildlife Justice is proud to have contributed to the investigation,” she said.

The organisation noted that criminal networks involved in wildlife trafficking often engage in other crimes, and said understanding those links helps law enforcement target wider networks rather than isolated offences.