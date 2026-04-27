Two Akosombo Units Back Online, All Six Expected by Week’s End

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor confirmed on Monday that two of the six generating units at the Akosombo Dam are back in operation and adding power to the national grid, four days after a fire at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) substation knocked close to 1,000 megawatts off the system.

Addressing the Government Accountability Series in Accra on April 27, Jinapor said the first unit was restored on Sunday, with the second successfully synchronised on Monday afternoon. Together, the two units are contributing approximately 280 megawatts, providing partial relief to a grid operating under emergency load management since the April 23 incident.

“This afternoon, I received confirmation that the second unit has also been successfully synchronised,” he said, adding that a third unit is in its final stages of testing and expected to come online shortly, contributing another 140 megawatts. He said all six units should be fully operational by the end of the week, which would restore the plant’s full capacity of approximately 1,000 megawatts and bring the emergency measures to an end.

A key factor in the recovery, the minister said, was the deployment of bypass technology that allowed engineers to reroute control functions around the destroyed primary control room and begin phased transmission of power. “The innovative bypass technology we introduced during the crisis has proven effective,” Jinapor said. “It gives us a clear roadmap for the total restoration of the plant.”

He paid particular tribute to the engineers from the Volta River Authority (VRA) and GRIDCo who remained on site for three consecutive days, working in difficult conditions to stabilise the system. “I am immensely proud of their dedication, professionalism and unwavering commitment,” he said.

However, Jinapor and ministry spokesperson Richmond Rockson drew a distinction between the phased restoration of generating units and the longer-term challenge of rebuilding the substation’s primary control room, which was gutted in the fire. Rockson said that reconstruction will take considerably longer. “The whole control room has to be rebuilt. It will take months, not days, to complete that process,” he said, adding that interim routing arrangements will support supply while that work continues.

On the distribution side, Jinapor said the government has installed approximately 200 transformers during April alone as part of an emergency response to persistent voltage problems across the country. The installations, upgrading facilities from the standard 20 kilovolt-ampere (KVA) specification to higher-capacity units of 30 KVA and above, have already reached communities including Adenta, Lashibi and Teshie-Nungua. The wider programme targets the replacement of 2,500 ageing transformers nationwide.