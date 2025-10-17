Two Accra Lions Clubs Restore Vision Hope

Over 120 community members in Tesano received free professional eye care on Saturday, October 11, as Accra Golden Lions Club partnered with Accra Premier Lions Club to address a health challenge that affects millions of Ghanaians silently and without warning.

The collaborative initiative, held at Tesano Total Energies premises, brought together Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital medical professionals and volunteers who examined each participant, provided counseling, and issued referrals where treatment proved necessary. The event reflects October’s recognition as vision month across Lions Clubs International, a designation honoring Helen Keller’s 1925 challenge to Lions to become “knights of the blind.”

Lion Jennifer Duodu-Mensah, Past President of Accra Golden Lions Club, emphasized how economic barriers prevent many Ghanaians from accessing basic vision care. She explained that poor vision often goes untreated simply because of cost or lack of awareness, creating unnecessary hardship for families throughout surrounding communities.

“Today, we are not only offering free screening,” she shared at the event. “We are restoring confidence and giving people the opportunity to see the world more clearly again.”

Early detection remains one of the most effective preventative measures against avoidable blindness, according to medical research supported by Lions Clubs International Foundation. The organization reports that 80 percent of all visual impairment can be prevented or cured through timely intervention, yet millions living in low and middle income countries lack access to basic eye care services.

Lion Joana Hassan, Past President of Accra Premier Lions Club, described the partnership between the two clubs as a demonstration of what collective service accomplishes when organizations unite for common purpose. The collaboration brought together resources, expertise, and volunteer commitment that neither club could have deployed alone.

Dr. Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, which established its Ghanaian operations at Tesano in 2016, provided the medical expertise that made comprehensive screenings possible. The India-based chain operates over 180 centers globally and maintains a specialized focus on serving underserved communities in Africa. Tesano Total Energies contributed by hosting the event at their premises, ensuring participants had convenient access to the services.

The Golden Bright Eyes initiative aligns with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3, which promotes good health and wellbeing for all at all ages. Lions Clubs International, which serves through 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs worldwide, has made vision care its signature cause for nearly a century.

Ghana faces significant ophthalmology challenges, with approximately 90 eye care specialists serving a population exceeding 33 million people. Half of these professionals practice in Accra, leaving northern regions particularly underserved. Community screening events like those organized by the Accra Lions clubs help identify vision problems early, connecting patients with treatment before conditions worsen.

The motto “Where there’s a need, there’s a Lion” continues guiding service projects throughout Ghana and globally as Lions identify gaps in healthcare access and mobilize resources to address them.