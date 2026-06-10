Twelve Nations Battle in Accra Cybersecurity Hackathon

Teams from 12 West African countries are competing in Accra this week in the fourth ECOWAS cybersecurity hackathon, racing through 48 hours to build defences against the region’s cybercrime wave.

The contest matters because the region is fighting that wave with a fraction of the workforce it needs, and the young coders gathered at the Mensvic Grand Hotel represent the talent pool governments hope to capture before criminals do. Participants come from Benin, Guinea, Senegal, Cabo Verde, Guinea Bissau, Sierra Leone, Côte d’Ivoire, Liberia, The Gambia, Ghana, Nigeria and Togo, with teams tasked to design practical, scalable responses to threats facing governments and institutions across the sub region. National teams earned their places through preselection competitions held across member states earlier this year, and the stakes are personal for some: Liberia’s Cyber Warriors team appealed for public donations to cover travel and equipment for the trip to Accra.

Opening the event on Tuesday, Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations Minister Samuel Nartey George framed the competition as a sovereignty issue, warning that countries unable to defend their own digital infrastructure end up dependent on foreign vendors and external decision making. Citing the Interpol Africa Cyberthreat Assessment Report 2025, he described ransomware locking hospitals out of patient records, business email compromise scams draining millions from companies and state institutions, and organised cross border fraud networks. “These are not distant, abstract threats,” he told participants.

The minister pointed to a global shortage of more than four million cybersecurity professionals, with Africa facing the widest gap, and presented Ghana’s One Million Coders Programme, a four year drive to train Ghanaians in coding, cybersecurity, data science and network support, as a model the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region could adopt. He also acknowledged a painful irony in recent enforcement: many of the hundreds of suspects arrested when Ghana’s Cyber Security Authority (CSA) and security agencies dismantled scam centres were young people whose genuine technical skills had been misdirected.

He urged contestants to build as though their solutions would be deployed, to weigh the ethics of what they create, and to form networks across the region that outlast the event.z