Twelve Candidates Contest NDC Primary in Tamale Central Today

Party selects parliamentary candidate for September 30 by-election at Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium

The National Democratic Congress holds its parliamentary primary in Tamale Central constituency today, with twelve candidates competing to represent the party in the upcoming by-election scheduled for September 30, 2025.

Voting is taking place at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium in Tamale, where 1,551 delegates from branch, constituency, and regional executive bodies are casting ballots to select the party’s standard-bearer. The vetting panel, chaired by NDC Deputy General Secretary Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, cleared all 12 aspirants following completion of the screening process on Sunday, August 31.

Security personnel have been deployed throughout the venue to maintain order during the electoral process, reflecting the significance of the contest and the party’s commitment to conducting peaceful, transparent primary elections.

The contest features a diverse field of candidates representing various professional backgrounds and party experience levels. Among the cleared aspirants are Abdul Razak Abubakari, a Senior Lecturer at Tamale Technical University, Osman Alhassan Gomba, Deputy Treasurer for Tamale Central, former NDC UK chapter Chair Alhaji Alhassan Mbalba, diplomat Mariama Naama Salifu, and Professor Seidu Mahama Alidu from the University for Development Studies Department of Political Science.

Political analysts have identified Professor Seidu Mahama Alidu, Abdul-Rahaman Hanan Gundadow, and Dr. Seidu Mohammed Fiter as frontrunners in the race, with delegates expected to evaluate candidates based on grassroots influence, party loyalty, and relationships with traditional authorities in the constituency.

Dr. Aliu Abdul Hamid, a civil engineer among the aspirants, has expressed confidence about winning the primary by a landslide, while Hajia Mulaika Sualisu, one of the female candidates, has appealed specifically to women delegates for support, emphasizing the importance of women’s leadership.

The primary follows the tragic death of Dr. Ibrahim Murtala Mohammed, the former Tamale Central MP and Minister of Environment, Science and Technology, who perished in a helicopter crash on August 6, 2025. His untimely passing necessitated the by-election and created the vacancy that today’s winner will contest.

The New Patriotic Party has announced its decision not to field a candidate in the by-election, potentially simplifying the path for the NDC nominee to retain the seat for the party. This strategic decision by the NPP may reflect recognition of the constituency’s strong NDC support base.

Constituents across Tamale Central have expressed clear expectations for their next parliamentary representative, prioritizing youth empowerment initiatives, job creation programs, and local infrastructure development projects. These priorities are likely influencing delegate considerations as they evaluate the competing candidates.

The NDC set the filing fee for aspirants at GH¢40,000, demonstrating the party’s commitment to ensuring serious candidates while maintaining accessibility for qualified aspirants across different economic backgrounds.

The primary represents a crucial test of the party’s internal democratic processes, with the outcome determining not only the parliamentary candidate but also setting the tone for NDC unity heading into the by-election. Party leadership has emphasized the importance of accepting results graciously and rallying behind the chosen candidate.

The September 30 by-election will serve as an important political barometer, particularly given the constituency’s history as a reliable NDC stronghold. The party’s ability to maintain unity after today’s primary and mobilize effectively for the general election will be closely watched by political observers.

Campaign activities leading up to today’s primary have been intense, with candidates engaging delegates through community meetings, policy presentations, and traditional courtesy calls to local chiefs and opinion leaders. The diversity of the candidate field, including academics, professionals, and party stalwarts, reflects the constituency’s educational and professional sophistication.

As voting progresses throughout the day, party officials are monitoring the process to ensure adherence to established guidelines and maintain the integrity of the democratic exercise. Results are expected later today, with the winner immediately beginning preparations for the September 30 by-election campaign.