Twellium Commissions Modern Meat Shop and Abattoir in Tamale Metropolis

Twellium Ghana, a leading Ghanaian FMCG manufacturer and exporter of non-alcoholic beverages and bottled water, has commissioned an ultra-modern meat shop and abattoir at Bilpeila in the Tamale metropolis of the Northern Region.

The project aims to improve food safety and hygiene standards across the city by addressing unsafe meat handling and processing practices that pose serious health risks to consumers. The initiative was implemented under the company’s flagship corporate social responsibility platform, Verna Changing Lives, which focuses on community development and public welfare projects.

The commissioning ceremony drew a wide range of stakeholders, reflecting the importance of the project to the community. The strong presence of local leadership underscored the shared commitment to improving sanitation, food quality and overall public health in the northern region.

Designed in line with modern hygiene and sanitation requirements, the facility provides a clean, regulated and efficient environment for slaughtering and meat processing. It addresses long-standing challenges associated with open and unhygienic meat handling within parts of the Tamale metropolis.

By improving meat inspection, handling and storage conditions, the abattoir is expected to reduce the spread of foodborne diseases and significantly enhance consumer confidence in meat products sold within the area. The facility includes designated zones for different stages of meat processing, cold storage equipment and waste management systems.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Operating Officer of the Twellium Foundation and Marketing Director of Twellium Ghana, Ali Ajami, emphasized that the project reflects the company’s deep commitment to consumer welfare. He noted that as a producer of consumable products, Twellium considers hygiene, quality and safety as non-negotiable values.

The project, he added, also highlights the power of collaboration between the private sector, community leaders and development partners in delivering sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect public health. This partnership approach has become central to how Twellium implements its corporate social responsibility initiatives across Ghana.

The Bilpeila facility represents a significant upgrade from the informal meat processing arrangements that have characterized parts of Tamale for years. Many butchers and meat sellers previously operated in open spaces with minimal sanitation infrastructure, creating conditions conducive to contamination and disease transmission.

Health authorities in the Northern Region have repeatedly expressed concern about the public health implications of unsanitary meat handling practices. Foodborne illnesses linked to contaminated meat remain a persistent challenge in many urban centers across Ghana, particularly in areas where regulatory oversight is limited.

The new abattoir is expected to serve not only butchers from Bilpeila but also those from surrounding communities within the Tamale metropolis. By centralizing meat processing in a properly equipped facility, authorities hope to improve monitoring and enforcement of food safety standards.

Community leaders at the commissioning ceremony praised Twellium for identifying and addressing a critical gap in local infrastructure. Traditional authorities noted that the facility would contribute to the economic development of Bilpeila while protecting public health, creating a dual benefit for residents.

The Verna Changing Lives platform has previously implemented projects in education, healthcare and community infrastructure across multiple regions in Ghana. The abattoir project in Tamale marks an expansion of the platform’s focus into food safety and sanitation, areas increasingly recognized as essential to community wellbeing.

Twellium Ghana has built a reputation as one of the country’s most active corporate citizens, consistently investing in projects that address development challenges in communities where it operates. The company’s product portfolio includes popular beverage brands consumed across Ghana and neighboring West African countries.

Industry observers note that private sector investment in public health infrastructure has become increasingly important as government resources remain stretched across competing priorities. Corporate social responsibility initiatives like the Bilpeila abattoir demonstrate how businesses can complement government efforts in service delivery.

The facility’s operations will be managed in coordination with local authorities responsible for meat inspection and public health enforcement. Twellium has indicated that it will provide initial operational support to ensure the facility functions effectively and achieves its intended public health outcomes.

Meat sellers and butchers who will use the facility have welcomed the development, expressing optimism that improved processing conditions will enhance their business operations and attract more customers concerned about food safety. Some noted that modern facilities could also enable them to access larger markets that require certification of hygiene standards.

Public health experts have emphasized that while infrastructure is important, sustained behavior change among meat handlers and consumers will be essential to maximizing the facility’s impact. Educational campaigns about proper meat handling, storage and cooking practices should accompany the infrastructure investment.

The commissioning of the Bilpeila abattoir comes amid growing national attention to food safety and quality standards in Ghana. Recent food contamination incidents have heightened consumer awareness and increased pressure on businesses and regulators to strengthen safeguards across the food supply chain.

Twellium’s investment in the facility reflects broader trends among leading Ghanaian companies that are aligning corporate social responsibility programs with national development priorities identified in government policy frameworks. Food security and nutrition have been designated as priority areas requiring multi-stakeholder collaboration.