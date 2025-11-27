Turkish Supreme Court Rules Social Media Activity Undermines Marriage

Turkey’s Court of Cassation has ruled that repeatedly liking photographs of members of the opposite sex on social media platforms can serve as grounds for divorce, establishing a precedent that digital behavior undermines marital trust.

The country’s highest court reached this determination while reviewing a divorce case from Kayseri, where both spouses filed mutual claims seeking to end their marriage. The ruling marks the latest instance of Turkish courts scrutinizing online conduct within family law proceedings.

The woman’s complaint outlined multiple grievances against her husband, including allegations of humiliation, financial neglect, infidelity, and his pattern of liking photographs of other women on social media. In response, the husband countered that his wife insulted his father, displayed excessive jealousy, and posted comments he considered offensive online.

The local family court initially concluded that the marriage breakdown occurred primarily due to the husband’s conduct. After he appealed this decision, the appellate court upheld the ruling, specifically noting that his practice of liking other women’s photographs indeed eroded trust within the relationship.

The case subsequently reached the Court of Cassation, which affirmed the lower courts’ decisions without modification. This final ruling established that such social media behavior constitutes legitimate evidence of marital fault under Turkish law.

The court ordered the former husband to pay 30,000 Turkish lira in material compensation and an additional 30,000 lira for moral damages. He must also provide monthly alimony payments of 1,000 lira, though these figures fall substantially short of the woman’s original demands for 500,000 lira in compensation and 5,000 lira in monthly support.

Turkish courts have increasingly examined digital footprints during divorce proceedings, reflecting broader societal shifts in how technology intersects with personal relationships. Social media activity, messaging patterns, and online interactions now routinely serve as evidence in family law cases across the country.

The Court of Cassation’s explicit recognition that liking photographs undermines trust represents a notable expansion of what constitutes marital misconduct. Previous cases examined more direct forms of digital communication or content sharing, making this ruling particularly significant for establishing boundaries around passive social media engagement.

Legal experts note that the decision creates precedent for future divorce cases where one spouse’s online behavior becomes disputed. Judges reviewing similar cases can reference this ruling when determining fault and assessing compensation claims.

The ruling arrives amid ongoing discussions within Turkey about balancing traditional marriage expectations with contemporary digital realities. Social media platforms have created new avenues for interaction that challenge conventional notions of appropriate conduct within committed relationships.

Critics of the decision argue that liking photographs represents relatively innocuous behavior that should not carry legal weight in divorce proceedings. They contend such rulings risk creating excessive judicial oversight of mundane online activities that many users engage in without romantic or inappropriate intent.

Supporters counter that repeated patterns of such behavior signal disrespect toward one’s spouse and demonstrate priorities incompatible with marital commitment. They maintain that courts must adapt to modern relationship dynamics where digital interactions carry meaningful implications for trust and fidelity.

The case also highlights broader tensions within Turkey’s legal system, which has faced increasing scrutiny over judicial independence and the politicization of court decisions. The Court of Cassation itself became embroiled in controversy during 2024 when it clashed with the Constitutional Court over the imprisonment of an elected parliamentarian.

This particular ruling emerged from a genuine marital dispute rather than any broader political context, though it reflects patterns of Turkish courts asserting authority over personal conduct. Family law cases increasingly incorporate digital evidence as judges recognize that online behavior provides windows into relationships that traditional evidence might miss.

The compensation amounts awarded in this case, while substantial by Turkish standards, represent a fraction of what the plaintiff originally sought. This disparity suggests courts remain cautious about setting excessively high financial penalties while simultaneously affirming that digital misconduct warrants recognition and consequences.

Turkish family law operates under civil code provisions that require judges to determine which spouse bears primary fault for marriage breakdowns. This fault determination directly impacts compensation awards and support obligations, creating significant incentives for litigants to present comprehensive evidence of their partner’s misconduct.

The incorporation of social media evidence into these proceedings represents a natural evolution of evidentiary standards, though it raises questions about privacy expectations and the boundaries of judicial examination. Courts must balance legitimate inquiry into marital conduct against intrusive surveillance of everyday online activities.

As Turkish society becomes increasingly digitally connected, family courts will likely encounter more cases where social media behavior features prominently. This ruling provides guidance for judges evaluating such evidence while establishing clear expectations for married individuals regarding their online conduct.

The decision reinforces that Turkish courts view marriage as requiring mutual respect and fidelity, with social media activity falling within the scope of conduct subject to judicial review. Whether this approach represents appropriate judicial oversight or excessive intrusion into personal behavior remains subject to ongoing debate.