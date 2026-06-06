Turkish Brands Eye Ghana as West Africa Beauty Base

Global beauty companies, led by a significant Turkish contingent, are actively scouting Ghana for manufacturing partnerships and distribution agreements, signalling that industry calls to position the country as West Africa’s beauty production hub are drawing real commercial interest.

The development emerged at the 10th edition of the Beauty, Cosmetics and Wellness West Africa Legacy Expo, which ran from June 3 to 5 at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), drawing nearly 400 exhibitors from across Africa, Turkey, South Korea, India and the United Arab Emirates.

Turkish firms including Ojuvi Perfume House, AKSA Fragrance and Sora Cosmetics dominated the exhibition floor, with several actively seeking Ghanaian distributors to anchor their West African expansion. One company executive noted that Ghana’s stable political climate made it an especially attractive base compared with other regional markets.

The commercial energy contrasts sharply with Ghana’s current standing as a net importer. Industry data show the country spends more than $8 million every month on cosmetics, skincare, haircare and personal care imports, a figure that underscores the depth of local demand and the scale of what could be captured through domestic manufacturing.

ACE Events Director Praveen Singh told the opening session that Ghana was strategically placed to move from consumer to producer, serving as a formulation, packaging and distribution gateway for the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) region and its 400 million consumers.

He pointed to stronger regional trade flows, growing investor interest and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) framework as conditions that could accelerate the shift.

The Legacy Expo, formerly the Africa Makeup and Beauty Fair, has grown since its 2016 launch into what organisers describe as Africa’s largest trade exhibition for the beauty, cosmetics and wellness sectors, with over 1,000 professionals attending this year’s milestone edition.

Ghana’s beauty market was valued at approximately $29.3 million in 2023 and is projected to grow at over 12 percent annually, reaching $46.2 million by 2027. The broader personal care sector could reach $109 million by the same year.

Whether Ghana converts investor attention into manufacturing capacity will depend on coordinated policy support, investment in local skills and infrastructure, and the willingness of Ghanaian entrepreneurs to move beyond distribution into production.