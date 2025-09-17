Tuobodom Paramount Chief Urges Peace And Development

Source: Baffo Kudom

The Paramount Chief of the Tuobodom Traditional Area, Nana Agyei Kokoo Beyeewoman, has called for peace to ensure the development that the region desires. He made the call when the Bono East Regional Minister, Francis Owusu Antwi, paid a courtesy call on him at his palace during a familiarisation tour, after assuming office.

The tour took him to the chief’s palace at Tuobodom on September 11, 2025.

Speaking at the gathering, which was fully packed with people clad in traditional dresses, Nana Agyei Kokoo Beyeewoman, on behalf of the chiefs and Queen mothers, thanked the minister for honouring the promise he had made to them.

He lamented the state of conflicts in the traditional area, stating emphatically that the problem of Tuobodom usually begins with a few disgruntled individuals who go about attacking their rivals and even strangers.

The chief said conflict has profound impacts on societies, affecting social cohesion, economic stability, and individual well-being, with both immediate and long-term consequences.

Nana Agyei Kokoo Beyeewoman revealed that such pockets of violence dent the town’s image, urging the regional minister to use his good office to ensure peace, tranquility, and development.

Nana Agyei Korkoo Beyeewoman II appealed to the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) and opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) to effectively resolve conflict by focusing on open communication, active listening, and collaborative problem-solving to find a mutually beneficial solution. He urged political rivals to educate their supporters to respect the rule of law and eschew violence.

Nana seized the opportunity to remind the minister to impress upon the central government to fast-track the economic and physical infrastructural development of Tuobodom, including completing the erstwhile NPP government’s Agenda 111 projects, extending electricity, and resourcing schools and upgrading health facilities.

The regional minister assured the chiefs that he had taken note of Nana’s comments and promised to collaborate with the municipal assembly and the central government to uplift the area and ensure peace.

Francis Owusu Antwi also thanked the Tuobodom Traditional Area chiefs for their love and quest for peace and disclosed that the assembly would work to curb conflicts and bring long-lasting peace. He disclosed that the community would receive an economic boost as the government moves to construct a decent market complex in the area.