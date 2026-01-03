Tunisian Chef Frames Food Sovereignty as Cultural Battle on African Agriculture Podcast

Tunisian executive chef Wafik Belaid described food as a battleground where chefs serve as educators, storytellers, and cultural ambassadors in episode 19 of The Battle for African Agriculture podcast released Friday, positioning culinary traditions as essential elements of food sovereignty struggles across the continent.

Speaking with host Dr. Million Belay, General Coordinator of the Alliance for Food Sovereignty in Africa (AFSA), Belaid reflected on how years of European gastronomic influence pulled him away from his roots until he stopped and remembered he is from Tunisia and from Africa. The chef currently serves as executive chef at El Dar restaurant at The Residence Tunis and has authored books including La Route Culinaire de Tunisie.

Drawing on childhood memories shaped by family kitchens, military life, and community gatherings, Belaid recalled tastes and smells that formed him early on including Mediterranean herbs, garlic, seafood, meat, olive oil, and harissa from northern Tunisia, alongside deeper African influences that emerge as one moves south. He explained that Tunisian cuisine holds two identities at once, Mediterranean and African, and that this duality reveals Africa’s complexity rather than separating it.

From dried herbs and spices in the south to shared stew making traditions stretching from Tunisia through Algeria and Morocco toward Mali, Belaid described a common African culinary language rooted in grains, legumes, garlic, onions, and slow cooked meals. While acknowledging historical influences from Ottoman, Roman, Jewish, Byzantine, and Berber cultures, he argued that the real danger today is not colonial influence alone but loss of traditional knowledge, taste markers, and family food practices when children no longer grow up eating and sharing local meals.

For Belaid, chefs are no longer just cooks but hold responsibility for preserving original food before altering presentation, teaching through local products rather than foreign recipes, and naming the sources of African food when it travels globally. He framed food sovereignty as beginning with agriculture and support for farmers, warning that dependence on imports signals failure.

His message to young chefs was direct: start from the soil, understand food from earth to plate, and stay rooted in culture, because once tradition is lost, it is difficult to recover. This positioning connects culinary practice to broader agricultural policy discussions central to AFSA’s advocacy work across the continent.

The Battle for African Agriculture podcast launched August 2025 as AFSA’s flagship media initiative examining enduring legacies of colonialism in African food systems while spotlighting agroecological solutions rooted in justice, biocultural diversity, and food sovereignty. New episodes release every Friday on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and RSS feeds, with content appearing across AFSA social media channels.

The series is made possible through support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and TROCAIRE. Previous episodes have featured conversations with geneticists, geographers, seed law experts, legal scholars, investigative journalists, and farmer advocates examining various dimensions of agricultural transformation in Africa.

Dr. Belay stated he started the podcast to challenge the colonial mindset that still shapes food systems and to elevate voices of those building agriculture based on dignity, ecology, and African knowledge. At a time when industrial agriculture continues to dominate policy, media, and markets, leading to devastating consequences for climate, culture, and communities, the podcast creates space for resistance, dialogue, and transformation.

AFSA Chair Hakim Baliraine emphasized the podcast connects dots between biodiversity loss, the climate crisis, and the industrial food model while spotlighting agroecology as the path forward. The platform allows engagement with thought leaders and grassroots voices from around the world, strengthening AFSA’s mission to inform, mobilize, and inspire.

Belaid trained at Le Cordon Bleu in France and has worked internationally, hosting the Flavors of Maghreb show on Fatafeat television network drawing on traditions from Tunisia, Morocco, and Algeria. He serves as president of Team Bocuse d’Or Tunisia and is the first Tunisian member of Les Toques Françaises, a French culinary association.

His culinary philosophy emphasizes using locally sourced ingredients from Tunisian regions including freshly caught fish from coastal areas, fruity olive oil, captivating spices from Bizerte, and traditional preservation techniques from southern regions. At The Residence Tunis, Belaid and his team reinterpret ancestral recipes while giving them contemporary touches, with every ingredient carefully selected to embody the spirit of terroir.

The chef’s approach connects historical context with contemporary food choices, suggesting everyday eating decisions carry political and cultural significance. This framework aligns with AFSA’s broader advocacy positioning food systems transformation as essential to addressing climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and economic justice across Africa.

AFSA represents the continental voice for food sovereignty and agroecology as the largest network of networks on the continent, with more than 30 network members having a combined potential reach of 200 million Africans. The organization coordinates farmers’ organizations, non governmental organization networks, consumer movements, and small scale producers across more than 50 African countries.

Dr. Belay also serves as co founder of MELCA Ethiopia, an indigenous organization working on agroecology, intergenerational learning, conservation of forests, and livelihoods of local communities. He is a member of the International Panel of Experts on Sustainable Food Systems, bringing decades of experience to conversations about agricultural transformation.

Episode 19 continues the series’ examination of power dynamics in African agriculture, challenging corporate driven narratives while centering African voices and solutions. The conversation adds culinary activism to broader discussions about agricultural policy, land rights, and food system transformation.

Recent episodes have examined genetically modified organisms in Kenya, United States agricultural model warnings for Africa, seed sovereignty battles, and decolonizing agricultural practices. Each conversation positions food sovereignty not merely as agricultural policy but as interconnected struggle involving culture, identity, health, economics, and political self determination.

Belaid’s emphasis on chefs as cultural custodians extends beyond restaurant kitchens to educational settings, community gatherings, and international culinary exchanges. His call for young chefs to understand food from soil to plate reflects growing recognition that culinary training must incorporate agricultural literacy, ecological awareness, and cultural competency.

Whether AFSA’s media initiative influences agricultural policy debates depends partly on its ability to reach decision makers alongside grassroots audiences. The podcast’s weekly release schedule and multi platform distribution strategy aim to build sustained engagement with food sovereignty issues as African governments negotiate climate adaptation plans, trade agreements, and agricultural investment frameworks.