Tullow Oil Seals Debt Refinancing With 99% Bondholder Backing

Tullow Oil plc has secured the overwhelming endorsement of its bondholders for a major debt restructuring, with holders representing more than 99 percent of its outstanding senior secured notes giving their approval before the consent deadline expired on 21 April 2026, clearing the final creditor hurdle ahead of settlement expected on 24 April.

The London and Accra-listed energy company, which operates Ghana’s Jubilee and Tweneboa, Enyenra and Ntomme (TEN) offshore oil fields, announced on 22 April that the consent solicitation relating to its 1.285 billion dollar, 10.25 percent Senior Secured Notes due 2026 had concluded with near-unanimous support. The result means that holders who did not participate in the consent process will nonetheless be swept into the new terms alongside those who did.

Under the transaction, all holders will on 23 April 2026 receive a partial redemption of their existing notes at par, paid pro rata alongside accrued and unpaid interest. On 24 April, the settlement date, holders will receive the replacement new notes, any remaining accrued interest on the existing instruments, and a 1.00 percent fee calculated against the aggregate principal outstanding at the time the solicitation closed.

The transaction traces its origins to February 2026, when Tullow first announced a lock-up agreement with holders of approximately 66 percent of the notes alongside commodity trader Glencore Energy UK Limited. That figure crossed the critical 90 percent threshold within days, enabling the company to proceed through a creditor consent process rather than an English court restructuring plan. The formal consent solicitation launched on 25 March 2026, with the 90 percent minimum required for adoption confirmed as early as 7 April 2026.

The refinancing extends the maturity of the notes from their original due date in May 2026 to November 2028, a roughly two and a half year extension that provides the company financial breathing room to execute its current drilling campaign, resolve outstanding receivables owed by the Government of Ghana, and realise the value of its offshore assets. Tullow’s Ghanaian fields generated revenue of 847 million dollars in 2025 and remain the sole foundation of the company’s operations.

Tullow is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) under the ticker symbol TLW.