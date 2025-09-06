Tullow Oil Names Ian Perks as CEO Amid African Operations Focus

Tullow Oil appointed Ian Perks as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2025, bringing three decades of upstream oil and gas experience to lead the London-listed company through its ongoing debt reduction strategy and African operations focus.

Perks will join Tullow’s board while Richard Miller, who served as interim CEO since February, returns to his role as Chief Financial Officer. The leadership transition comes as Tullow continues efforts to reduce net debt below $1 billion and optimize production from its core Ghana assets.

The new CEO brings extensive project delivery experience, having led the $20 billion Mozambique LNG project to Final Investment Decision and successfully delivered the $10 billion Queensland Gas Company LNG Project. His previous roles at BG Group, Anadarko, and Total included serving as President of BG Tunisia, where he delivered the Hasdrubal gas project and drove growth in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chairman Phuthuma Nhleko welcomed Perks’ appointment, highlighting his industry experience and track record in Africa. The appointment addresses leadership stability for a company that experienced CEO transitions over the past year following Rahul Dhir’s departure in December 2024.

Tullow faces significant financial challenges as it seeks to refinance $1.3 billion in debt maturing in May 2026. The company reported revenue declining to $524 million in the first half of 2025, affected by lower oil prices and reduced production liftings from its Ghana operations.

Free cash flow worsened to negative $188 million during the half-year period, driven by tax payments and maintenance costs at the Jubilee field offshore Ghana. However, the company has implemented hedging strategies protecting 70% of second-half 2025 production with $60 per barrel price floors.

Tullow’s debt reduction strategy includes planned asset sales generating $380 million in disposal proceeds, which management expects will help reduce net debt from $1.6 billion as of March 2025 to approximately $1.1 billion by year-end. The company aims to achieve a cash gearing ratio of less than 1x by 2026.

The oil producer has focused operations on maximizing production from mature West African assets, particularly in Ghana where it operates the Jubilee and TEN fields. This strategy represents a significant shift from the company’s previous role as an exploration-focused wildcatter across multiple African countries.

Perks expressed commitment to stabilizing Tullow’s finances and growing the company across Africa, indicating continuity with current strategic priorities while bringing fresh leadership perspective to execution challenges.

Recent developments include successful extension of the $250 million Revolving Credit Facility to June 2025 and resolution of the Ghana Branch Profits Remittance Tax arbitration, which removed a potential $320 million liability. These achievements provide operational breathing room as the company pursues broader refinancing objectives.

The company secured a $400 million five-year notes facility with Glencore Energy UK Limited, providing additional financial flexibility as it navigates the 2026 debt maturity wall. This facility represents part of Tullow’s broader capital structure refinancing plans.

Tullow’s production operations center on Ghana’s offshore fields, which contain proven reserves supporting the company’s near-term cash flow generation strategy. The focus on mature asset optimization reflects pragmatic approach to generating returns while managing financial constraints.

The CEO appointment coincides with renewed investor interest in Tullow’s shares, which have responded positively to debt restructuring moves and clearer strategic direction focusing on core African operations rather than expensive exploration programs.

Market observers view the leadership appointment as crucial for Tullow’s ability to navigate upcoming debt refinancing challenges while maintaining operational performance in Ghana. Perks’ project delivery experience may prove valuable as the company seeks to optimize existing assets rather than pursue major new developments.

The transition to permanent CEO leadership removes uncertainty about Tullow’s management direction as it approaches critical refinancing decisions in 2026. The appointment provides stability for stakeholder relationships including lenders, joint venture partners, and government authorities in Ghana.

Tullow remains committed to achieving Net Zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 while maintaining focus on African energy development. The company trades on both the London and Ghana Stock Exchanges under the symbol TLW.