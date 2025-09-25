Tullow Oil Completes US$120 Million Kenya Asset Sale

Tullow Oil plc has successfully completed the sale of its entire Kenyan operations to Auron Energy E&P Limited, an affiliate of Gulf Energy Ltd, for a minimum cash consideration of $120 million, marking the company’s exit from Kenya after 14 years of operations.

The transaction, finalized on September 25, 2025, represents the transfer of 100 percent of the shares in Tullow Kenya BV, which holds approximately 463 million barrels of potential oil reserves in the South Lokichar Basin exploration blocks.

Tullow received the full proceeds of Tranche A totaling $40 million under the Sale and Purchase Agreement (SPA) terms, with additional payments structured around project development milestones. The British oil company will use transaction proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet amid ongoing debt reduction efforts.

Ian Perks, who assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) on September 15, 2025, described the completion as a significant milestone achieving key strategic priorities for 2025. Perks succeeded Richard Miller, who returned to his previous role as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after serving as interim CEO.

The agreement allows Tullow to retain royalty payments subject to certain conditions and maintains a no-cost back-in right for 30 percent participation in potential future development phases, providing ongoing involvement without operational responsibilities.

Gulf Energy Ltd CEO Paul Limoh emphasized the acquisition’s importance for advancing Kenya’s domestic energy sector, creating growth opportunities in the Turkana region, and supporting long-term energy security objectives for the East African nation.

The South Lokichar field, discovered by Tullow in 2012, represents one of Kenya’s most significant oil discoveries, though commercial production has faced regulatory and infrastructure development challenges over more than a decade.

The completed sale forms part of Tullow’s broader asset divestment strategy, following the company’s successful completion of its Gabon operations sale to Gabon Oil Company for $307 million net of tax on July 29, 2025.

Gulf Energy Ltd, headquartered in Nairobi, operates as Kenya’s largest refined products trader in East and Central Africa while maintaining significant positions in power generation and oil infrastructure sectors across the region.

The deal was welcomed by investors eager to see Tullow’s debts come down, as the company continues implementing an accelerated deleveraging strategy to improve its financial position and focus operations on core producing assets in Ghana.

Tullow’s exit from Kenya concludes a challenging chapter for the company, which originally partnered with Africa Oil and Centric Energy in 2010 to acquire interests in five exploration blocks before making significant discoveries that struggled to reach commercial production.

The transaction completion provides Gulf Energy with full control over development timing and approaches for the Kenyan oil assets, potentially accelerating progress toward commercial production through local market knowledge and established government relationships.

For Kenya, the asset transfer represents a transition toward domestic energy company control over significant oil resources, aligning with broader African trends of increased local participation in natural resource development projects.

Tullow’s strategic focus now centers on its core producing assets in Ghana, where the company continues operations while pursuing its commitment to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2030 through its Shared Prosperity strategy.

The company trades on both London and Ghanaian stock exchanges under the symbol TLW, maintaining its connection to West African markets despite the Kenyan exit.

Industry analysts view the transaction as positive for both parties, enabling Tullow to reduce debt while providing Gulf Energy with established oil assets requiring development expertise and capital investment to reach commercial production.

The successful completion demonstrates renewed confidence in African energy markets, particularly for domestic companies seeking to develop local hydrocarbon resources through indigenous expertise and regional market understanding.