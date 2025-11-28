Tullow Oil Allocates Five Million Shares Under Employee Plans

Tullow Oil plc has allocated 5,257,755 shares to employees under its share award and incentive programs between June 1 and November 28, 2025, according to a block listing interim review filed Thursday with the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), reflecting the company’s continued use of equity compensation as it navigates operational and financial restructuring.

The Africa focused oil producer issued 3,256,576 shares under the Tullow Oil Employee Share Award Plan (ESAP) and 2,001,179 shares under the Tullow Incentive Plan (TIP) during the six month review period. The allocations drew from expanded authorization totaling 18 million shares approved for the programs.

The ESAP received an increase of 10 million shares while the TIP gained 8 million shares since the previous return, bringing total unallocated balances to 12,359,565 shares under ESAP and 11,641,215 shares under TIP as of November 28. These reserves provide capacity for future employee compensation as Tullow works to retain talent during a critical period of operational optimization and debt refinancing.

Tullow operates Ghana’s Jubilee and TEN offshore oilfields, which together generated approximately 32.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (kboepd) net to the company through October 2025. The fields represent Tullow’s core producing assets following recent portfolio simplification through the sale of operations in Gabon and Kenya.

Chief Executive Officer Ian Perks, who assumed the role in September, has prioritized putting Tullow on a long term sustainable financial footing through maximizing operational efficiency in Ghana, cost optimization, and refinancing the company’s capital structure. The focus on employee equity programs aligns with retention strategies essential during transformational periods when skilled personnel could be tempted by opportunities elsewhere.

Jubilee oil production averaged 61 thousand barrels per day (kbpd) in 2025 through October, while TEN delivered 16 kbpd, above expectations due to strong performance from the Ntomme and Enyenra wells. Floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel uptime at both fields remained high at 97 percent through October.

Tullow advanced efforts to extend operating licences for Jubilee and TEN until 2040 following finalization of a new gas sales agreement. The company signed a memorandum of understanding in June with partners including Kosmos Energy, Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), PetroSA, and Explorco relating to the West Cape Three Points and Deep Water Tano blocks.

The new Jubilee Gas Sales Agreement provides clarity on gas pricing for the duration of the extended licences. Tullow continues working with government authorities to complete remaining agreements, including securing payment mechanisms for gas sales and obtaining parliamentary approval for an updated Plan of Development for Jubilee.

Receivables owed by the Ghanaian government, including development debt for TEN and overdue cash calls, totaled over $200 million net to Tullow as of October. The company continues working closely with government agencies to resolve the outstanding payments situation, which impacts cash flow projections.

Tullow’s 2025 free cash flow guidance remains at approximately $300 million at $65 per barrel oil price, though this includes recovery of outstanding gas receivables of around $100 million from the government that had not yet been received. Year end 2025 net debt guidance stands at approximately $1.2 billion.

The company restarted drilling operations in Ghana’s Jubilee field during November after completing seismic surveys and technical planning. The J73-P well, the second in the current campaign, is expected to come online around year end and should help stabilize production volumes into 2026. The J72-P well came onstream in July and has performed above expectations.

Tullow guides 2026 production at 34 to 42 kboepd assuming $65 per barrel oil, with capital expenditure of approximately $200 million and decommissioning costs of around $25 million. Pre financing cash flow for 2026 is projected at $70 million to $100 million, representing a significant step down from 2025 levels and highlighting the importance of successful drilling outcomes and debt refinancing.

Tullow is engaging with bondholders, commodity traders, and other private funding sources regarding refinancing of its capital structure ahead of a May 2026 bond maturity. Given risks associated with business performance, wider market conditions, and the approaching debt maturity, the company is also progressing alternative options with certain creditors, including amend and extend exercises and other liability management transactions.

The company successfully completed the sale of its entire working interest in Kenya for at least $120 million and disposed of Gabon assets for approximately $300 million net of taxes during 2025. These transactions simplified the portfolio, allowing Tullow to concentrate resources on its core Ghana operations while generating cash to support balance sheet management.

Tullow achieved cumulative cost savings of approximately $10 million through October 2025, aiming to reduce annual net general and administrative (G&A) expenses to around $40 million for the year. The company targets $50 million in cumulative savings over three years compared to 2024 levels through continued cost optimization initiatives.

Production in 2026 will depend heavily on output from new wells helping to offset natural decline from existing well stock. The company continues facing challenges related to this natural decline and is exploring all options to mitigate production decreases as fields mature. Technical teams are acquiring new 4D seismic data and conducting ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys to identify additional drilling opportunities.

Tullow Oil was founded in 1985 in Tullow, Ireland, and listed shares on the London Stock Exchange in 1986. The company achieved a landmark moment in November 2010 when it brought Ghana’s first major oil production onstream from the Jubilee field just 40 months after the initial discovery well, representing the fastest comprehensive deepwater development at that time.

The company quotes on both the London and Ghana stock exchanges under the symbol TLW. Tullow remains committed to becoming net zero on Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions by 2030, with a Shared Prosperity strategy designed to deliver lasting socioeconomic benefits for host nations including Ghana.

Looking ahead, Tullow’s ability to execute its 2026 drilling program, secure debt refinancing on acceptable terms, resolve government receivables, and maintain operational efficiency will determine whether the company can stabilize production and return to sustainable free cash flow generation. The equity compensation programs provide one tool for maintaining employee engagement and retention as management navigates these challenges.