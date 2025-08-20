Tullow Fund Fuels a New Generation of Ghanaian Farmers

Starting a business in Ghana requires a special kind of determination. Entrepreneurs face a familiar set of hurdles, from scarce capital and limited tech to a tough search for skilled workers and reliable markets.

The path is even steeper in regions where opportunity itself feels like a rare commodity. Yet a shift is underway within the nation’s oldest economic pillar, agriculture, where a wave of fresh ambition is meeting targeted investment.

This change is being powered by an unlikely source. Tullow Ghana, better known for its work in oil and gas, is sowing seeds in the agribusiness sector. Its multi-year Tullow Agriventures Programme, or TAP, run with the Innohub Foundation, directly tackles the weak links in the agricultural value chain. The goal is straightforward: provide training, open market doors, and offer crucial financing to those who need it most.

The program’s targets are significant. It aims to launch 600 new agribusinesses, help 30 existing ones expand, and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs. The focus spans from traditional crop and fish farming to innovative agribusiness startups. Last year, hundreds of small enterprises received a blend of funding and hands-on training, and the effects are already rippling through local communities.

Consider a single mother in the Eastern Region. Just a few years ago, keeping her children fed was a daily struggle; school fees were an impossible dream. Today, she manages a thriving soybean farm, her success measured in tuition payments paid on time and profits reinvested into the land. Further east in Aveyime, a young woman who left school early now earns substantial income from her crop farm every six months, a transformation she credits to the support she received.

A cornerstone of TAP is its startup fund. Ten entrepreneurs were selected through a competitive pitch last year, each receiving $10,000 in seed capital to be repaid over time. That number will double to twenty this year. But the money is just one part of the package. Each recipient undergoes months of intensive training in everything from finance to supply chain management, building a foundation for long-term survival.

Is it working? The numbers suggest it is. These small businesses are not just surviving; they are growing and hiring new staff. According to Tullow’s Social Performance Manager, Fiifi Enchill, many have seen profitability soar by an remarkable 188 percent. The funding operates as a revolving model, meaning repayments are pumped directly back into the program to fuel the next round of promising ventures.

For Cynthia Lumor, Tullow Ghana’s Deputy Managing Director, the link between oil and agriculture makes perfect sense. The company believes in the potential of young agribusiness leaders to fuel broader economic growth, she explains. This initiative is a core part of their commitment to building a better future through responsible development.

It is a powerful example of a major corporation investing outside its immediate field to strengthen communities and diversify local economies. In a country like Ghana, this kind of support does more than just create businesses; it addresses two of the nation’s most pressing issues: youth unemployment and food security.

Of course, deep challenges remain. Climate uncertainty and market volatility are constant threats. But the early returns from this initiative show that with the right kind of support, the balance can tip toward success.