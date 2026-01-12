Tug of War at the Ministry of Transport: Minister’s Behavior Sparks Concerns of Tribal Bias

A disturbing trend has emerged at the Ministry of Transport, with allegations of Mr. Joseph Bukari Nikpe, the Minister for Transport, displaying an emotional and aggressive attitude towards his own tribal people. Dr. Samuel Maneen, Konkomba Concern Youth, expresses disappointment and frustration with the minister’s behavior, citing instances of cold reception, limited access, and reluctance to offer opportunities to individuals from his own tribal group.

In a personal encounter, Dr. Maneen describes Minister Nikpe’s posture and utterances as “barely insulting and dismissive,” leaving him feeling dejected and pledging never to return. Similar experiences have been reported by many youths who visited the ministry, raising concerns about injustice, bias, and internal exclusion.

The minister’s behavior sends a troubling message, undermining political morale and fueling resentment among those who expect open doors and fair consideration. Equity demands competence, transparency, emotional intelligence, and equal opportunity for all, rather than hostility towards one’s own people.

If unchecked, Minister Nikpe’s conduct may lead to a major crack and possible breakaway from the affected grassroots. The situation warrants attention and action to prevent further damage and ensure inclusive governance.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Ghanaian citizens deserve better representation and leadership. It’s essential to address these concerns and promote a culture of fairness, transparency, and accountability within the ministry.