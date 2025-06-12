TUC Energy Expert Demands Fair, Evidence-Based Probe Into NPA Bribery Allegations

In a statement released amid public scrutiny over alleged corruption at the National Petroleum Authority, energy expert and TUC unionist Fuseini Iddrisu has demanded a fair and evidence-based investigation into the matter.

While affirming support for accountability, Iddrisu criticized the use of media platforms to circulate unverified allegations, arguing that it undermines due process.

According to him, the so-called petitioner failed to provide any verifiable evidence to back the wild claims and that there is no credible documentation, no audio or visual proof, and no sworn affidavit that substantiates the claim that Mr. Owusu demanded or received bribes ranging from GHC 500,000 to GHC 600,000.

“Such figures, casually thrown into public discourse without evidence, can only be seen as an attempt to smear.

Ghana is a nation governed by the rule of law. It is unjust and improper for individuals or interest groups to peddle unverified allegations in the media with the sole aim of tarnishing reputations before investigations are even commenced. If there is any genuine evidence of wrongdoing, the appropriate forum is a competent investigative or judicial body—not trial by media.”

He called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor to rely on factual evidence rather than political pressure or media speculation.

“It is also important to clarify that applications from companies like Newgas Bottling Plant are assessed based on a range of regulatory criteria, including but not limited to safety compliance, financial capability, technical qualifications, and environmental considerations. Any application that failed to meet these standards would rightly be declined—not because of a refusal to pay any supposed bribe, but because of objective regulatory deficiencies.

The timing and tone of the petition suggest a deeper political or commercial agenda aimed at undermining past leadership within the NPA and possibly derailing regulatory decisions that did not favour certain interest groups.”

“If there’s wrongdoing, let it be established through the appropriate legal and investigative channels. But we must not allow reputations to be destroyed on the basis of speculation and political gamesmanship,” Iddrisu concluded.

He reiterated that Mr. Ben Owusu is willing to cooperate fully with any legitimate inquiry and expressed confidence that his tenure would withstand scrutiny.