Tsikata: Vested Interests Sabotaging Ghana’s Fight Against Illegal Mining

Prominent lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata has accused powerful individuals of deliberately protecting illegal mining operations, arguing that vested interests among those positioned to end the galamsey crisis explain why Ghana continues losing the fight against environmental destruction.

Speaking on TV3’s Agenda program on September 30, Tsikata expressed frustration that despite years of public outcry and mounting evidence of environmental devastation, illegal mining persists and expands across Ghana’s mining regions.

“It’s a shame indeed, that we are where we are,” the renowned legal practitioner stated, suggesting that the failure to curb galamsey stems not from inability but from unwillingness among key decision-makers who benefit from the status quo.

Tsikata’s comments cut to an uncomfortable truth that many Ghanaians suspect but few with his stature articulate so directly: illegal mining continues because people with power protect it. When enforcement mechanisms exist but remain unused, when task forces launch raids but operations resume within days, when arrests happen but prosecutions stall—these patterns suggest something beyond mere administrative incompetence.

The lawyer’s intervention comes as pressure mounts on President John Mahama’s administration to demonstrate concrete action against galamsey. University teachers recently threatened strikes, environmental groups stage regular protests, and traditional leaders whose lands have been destroyed express increasing desperation about pollution choking rivers and farmland.

Yet despite this pressure, illegal mining operations continue with brazen confidence that suggests protection from consequences. Excavators work openly in forest reserves, mining equipment moves freely despite checkpoints, and people arrested for illegal mining often walk free without facing serious prosecution.

Tsikata’s legal career—spanning five decades at the Ghana Bar—gives him perspective on how enforcement systems function when political will exists versus when powerful interests obstruct justice. His assertion that vested interests protect galamsey implies a network of beneficiaries whose influence extends into law enforcement, political structures, and regulatory agencies.

The economics of illegal mining make such protection lucrative. Gold prices remain high globally, and Ghana’s artisanal mining sector generates substantial revenue for those controlling operations. When profits run into millions of dollars monthly, spending portions of those gains on protection makes business sense for illegal operators.

Traditional chiefs, local politicians, security personnel, and regulatory officials have all faced allegations of complicity in galamsey at various times. Some allegations prove accurate, others remain unverified, but the pattern persists: people who should enforce laws against illegal mining instead enable or ignore it.

What makes Tsikata’s comments particularly significant is timing. Mahama signed a “National Pledge Against Illegal and Irresponsible Mining” shortly after taking office, establishing task forces and launching enforcement operations. If a respected legal figure argues that vested interests still protect galamsey, it suggests these initiatives haven’t fundamentally disrupted the networks enabling illegal mining.

The challenge extends beyond identifying that vested interests exist—everyone suspects as much. The harder question involves how to dismantle protection networks when the people tasked with enforcement may themselves benefit from illegal operations.

Tsikata’s TV3 appearance also addressed calls for declaring a state of emergency over galamsey, with the lawyer urging caution about what such measures might enable. Emergency powers grant governments extraordinary authority that could be misused, and history shows that extraordinary measures don’t always achieve intended results.

His warning reflects concern that drastic responses might create more problems than they solve, particularly if the underlying issue involves corruption and complicity rather than insufficient legal powers. A state of emergency grants authority, but authority means nothing when those wielding it lack genuine commitment to enforcement.

The galamsey crisis now represents a test of whether Ghana’s governance systems can overcome entrenched interests when those interests have embedded themselves within the structures meant to regulate them. Environmental destruction provides visible evidence of failure: rivers running brown with sediment, forests cleared for mining, farmland rendered useless by contamination.

These consequences affect ordinary Ghanaians who lack the resources to secure alternative water sources when their rivers become polluted, or to relocate when their farmland gets destroyed. Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of illegal mining—the vested interests Tsikata references—often have means to insulate themselves from consequences they impose on communities.

Civil society groups have documented numerous cases where illegal mining operations resumed shortly after enforcement raids, sometimes with the same equipment and personnel. These patterns suggest that protection networks remain intact despite periodic crackdowns that create appearance of action without substance.

Tsikata’s comments also reflect broader frustration among educated Ghanaians who watch environmental destruction proceed despite awareness that solutions exist. The technology for detecting illegal mining operations is available, legal frameworks provide enforcement authority, and public support for aggressive action remains strong. What’s missing isn’t capability—it’s will.

When a lawyer of Tsikata’s stature publicly states that vested interests protect galamsey, he signals belief that the problem sits at levels where ordinary enforcement measures won’t reach. It’s an indictment not just of individuals but of systems that allow protection networks to function openly enough that their existence becomes undeniable.

The question facing Ghana isn’t whether vested interests protect illegal mining—Tsikata’s assessment aligns with what evidence suggests. The question is whether political leadership possesses sufficient courage and independence to confront those interests, knowing that doing so means challenging powerful people who may have supported campaigns, provided resources, or wielded influence within political structures.

President Mahama’s administration now faces the challenge of demonstrating that its anti-galamsey commitments mean more than previous governments’ failed promises. If Tsikata is correct that vested interests protect the status quo, then meaningful action requires confronting those interests rather than simply launching another task force or signing another pledge.

For communities watching their rivers die and their farmlands become wastelands, the conversation about vested interests matters less than results. They need illegal mining stopped, water sources restored, and environments rehabilitated. Whether that requires confronting powerful interests or restructuring enforcement systems or both, the urgency remains the same.

Tsikata’s intervention on TV3 served notice that Ghana’s legal community recognizes the galamsey crisis as fundamentally a governance failure rather than merely an environmental problem. Until the vested interests he references face consequences instead of protection, illegal mining will continue regardless of how many pledges get signed or task forces get launched.