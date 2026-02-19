Trump’s Peace Summit Ends With a 10-Day Iran Ultimatum

United States President Donald Trump issued what amounts to a ten-day public ultimatum to Iran on Thursday, warning from the inaugural meeting of his newly formed Board of Peace in Washington that the United States would decide within that window whether to take military action against Tehran, even as diplomatic talks between the two countries continue on a parallel track.

The contradiction was striking: the Board of Peace, announced as a mechanism to oversee post-war reconstruction in Gaza and advance conflict resolution globally, became the stage for some of the most direct nuclear war threats an American president has made in public in decades. Trump opened his remarks at the United States Institute of Peace by declaring that peace is an easy word to say but a hard word to produce, before pivoting to language that left few diplomatic ambiguities.

He told the assembled delegations that the United States and Iran had been holding talks and that he would tell the world within the next ten days what direction Washington intended to take. “We may have to take it a step further, or we may not. Maybe we are going to make a deal,” Trump said, adding that Iran must make a meaningful agreement or “bad things will happen.”

The Board of Peace, chaired by Trump himself and attended by representatives from approximately two dozen countries either in person or virtually, also unveiled concrete Gaza reconstruction plans at Thursday’s session. These included a United Nations-authorised multinational security force, a transitional police programme targeting 12,000 recruits, and more than USD 17 billion in pledged reconstruction funding, with the United States committing USD 10 billion and regional partners contributing the remainder. Rafah was designated as the first priority zone for rebuilding, with a three-year target for full reconstruction.

On Iran, Trump confirmed that special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner had recently held what he described as very good meetings with Iranian representatives, but acknowledged that significant differences remain. A United States official said Washington expects Iran to return before the end of February with a substantive package addressing concerns raised in Geneva regarding its nuclear programme.

A Russian naval corvette joined Iranian military drills in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday, adding a new dimension to the standoff as Moscow simultaneously called for restraint and warned against an unprecedented escalation of tension around Iran. The US military buildup in the region, including two carrier strike groups and repositioned fighter jets, is expected to be fully operational by mid-March, according to a senior American official.

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei responded on X on Thursday, writing that the Americans constantly say they have sent a warship toward Iran, calling the deployment a dangerous piece of military hardware while insisting Tehran would not be intimidated by the posture. Iranian officials have said they are open to a deal but will not surrender their right to uranium enrichment and will not discuss constraints on their ballistic missile arsenal.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on 28 February to align the two countries on Iran strategy, while Washington’s formal demand remains total cessation of uranium enrichment, a red line Tehran has consistently rejected.