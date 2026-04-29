Trump’s Justice Department Indicts Comey Again Over Seashell Social Media Post

A federal grand jury indicted former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey on Tuesday on charges that a beach photograph he posted on Instagram last year constituted a criminal threat against President Donald Trump, marking the second time the Trump administration has brought criminal charges against its most prominent institutional adversary.

The indictment, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina, charges Comey with one count of making threats against the president and one count of transmitting a threat in interstate commerce. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Prosecutors also secured an arrest warrant, though acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said Comey could self-surrender.

The case centres on a since-deleted Instagram post in which Comey shared a photograph of seashells on a North Carolina beach arranged to form the numbers “86 47.” In American slang, “86” means to discard or eliminate something, while “47” corresponds to Trump’s designation as the 47th president. Comey said he removed the post after realising others associated the phrase with violence, writing at the time that he opposed “violence of any kind.”

“I’m still innocent, I’m still not afraid, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary,” Comey said Tuesday in a video posted to his Substack account.

At a press conference announcing the indictment, Blanche said the government would never tolerate threats against the president. FBI Director Kash Patel said Comey, as a former head of the bureau, “knew full well the attention and consequences of making such a post.”

Comey’s attorney, Patrick Fitzgerald, said his client “vigorously denies the charges” and vowed to contest them in court, adding that the case was ultimately about vindicating the First Amendment.

Legal experts expressed serious doubts about the prosecution’s prospects. Michael Gerhardt, a constitutional law scholar at the University of North Carolina (UNC) School of Law, described the indictment as “very thin” and said courts would likely view the post as protected speech. Eugene Volokh, a First Amendment specialist at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, told CNN the case was “clearly not a punishable threat.”

This is the second indictment Comey has faced since Trump returned to office. A federal judge dismissed the first case in November 2025, ruling that the prosecutor appointed to handle the matter had been installed through an unlawful process. Trump fired Comey in 2017 while the FBI was investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, a decision that has fuelled years of mutual public hostility.

No court date had been set as of Tuesday evening.