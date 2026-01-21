Trump’s Air Force One Returns After Electrical Issue on Davos Trip

President Donald Trump’s aircraft experienced a minor electrical issue shortly after departing for Switzerland, forcing the plane to return to its base in Maryland. The incident occurred less than an hour after takeoff on Tuesday night as Trump headed to address world leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt informed reporters that the crew identified the electrical problem and turned around out of an abundance of caution. Journalists traveling with the president reported that lights in the press cabin briefly went dark following takeoff, though officials provided no immediate explanation for the outage.

The presidential aircraft touched down at Joint Base Andrews around 11:07 p.m. Eastern Time. Trump then boarded a smaller Boeing 757 aircraft, which departed shortly after midnight, resuming the journey to Switzerland with a delay of more than two hours.

The president arrived safely in Zurich on Wednesday morning, where he’s scheduled to deliver remarks at the global economic conference. His speech, originally planned for 10:00 a.m. local time, was pushed back approximately three hours due to the travel disruption.

The president uses one of two customized Boeing 747-200B aircraft that have served since 1990. These planes feature advanced communications systems, radiation shielding, and antimissile technology, allowing presidential contact with military command from anywhere worldwide. Their age has prompted ongoing efforts to develop replacement aircraft.

Boeing has been working under contract since 2016 to deliver new 747-8 aircraft for the presidential fleet, but the program has encountered multiple setbacks. The replacements, initially scheduled for 2024 delivery, aren’t expected until 2027 or later due to supplier bankruptcies, workforce challenges, and pandemic-related supply chain disruptions.

In May 2025, the Trump administration officially accepted a Boeing 747-8 luxury jetliner from Qatar’s government. The aircraft is currently being retrofitted to meet security requirements for presidential transport. Leavitt joked to reporters on Tuesday night that the Qatari jet was sounding much better now, referencing the alternative plane option.

Air safety incidents involving the president are rare but not unprecedented. Air Force One aborted a landing due to poor weather while carrying President Barack Obama to Connecticut in 2011.

Trump leads what organizers describe as the largest United States delegation to the World Economic Forum this year. During his Davos visit, he plans to meet with top business executives and international leaders while participating in formal signing ceremonies for various initiatives.

The electrical issue comes at a time when Trump’s administration has expressed frustration with Boeing’s delays in delivering the next generation of presidential aircraft. The current fleet’s advancing age and the challenges of sourcing replacement parts have heightened concerns about maintaining the aircraft’s operational readiness and security capabilities.