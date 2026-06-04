Trump’s AG Pick Faces Senate Confirmation Fight

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday night at a White House dinner that he would nominate acting Attorney General Todd Blanche to lead the Justice Department permanently, setting up a confirmation battle in a Senate already divided over Blanche’s conduct in the role.

Trump made the declaration in the Rose Garden as White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino shared video footage on social media. “We are going to make him permanent attorney general,” Trump said.

Blanche had served as one of Trump’s personal defense attorneys before joining the administration and rose to the acting position after Trump fired Attorney General Pam Bondi in April. Trump faulted Bondi for her failure to aggressively pursue political opponents he considered targets for prosecution.

Since assuming control of the Department of Justice (DOJ), Blanche has moved to demonstrate his loyalty through a series of high-profile actions. His office secured an indictment of former Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey, accusing him of threatening Trump’s life by posting a photograph of seashells arranged to form the numbers “86 47.” Comey denied he was making any threat.

Blanche also announced a $1.776 billion fund, formally called the Anti-Weaponization Fund, intended to compensate people his office deemed victims of political prosecution. The proposal drew sharp criticism from Democrats and notable resistance from Republican senators, whose votes Blanche now requires to win Senate confirmation. Under congressional pressure, Blanche told lawmakers the fund would not move forward.

Republicans in the Senate whose support Blanche will need for confirmation had already expressed backlash over the Anti-Weaponization Fund, exposing divisions within the party that could complicate his path. Trump signaled his confidence in Blanche before formalising the decision, praising his performance and noting he had wanted to observe how Blanche was received before making the nomination official.