Trump Warns Hamas to Halt Violence or Face Force

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Hamas, threatening military action if the group continues violent activities in Gaza. The statement came via a post on his Truth Social platform and was later reinforced during comments in the Oval Office.

Trump asserted that if Hamas persists in killing people, outside forces would intervene under American guidance. He clarified that U.S. troops would not be directly involved, suggesting that regional allies would handle the operation.

“We will disarm them, and it’ll happen quickly,” Trump stated, summarizing his position during a meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei. This aligns with his broader peace plan, which requires Hamas to relinquish weapons and cede power.

Recent videos circulating online appear to show Hamas fighters conducting public executions, contradicting the terms of the ceasefire agreement. Trump had initially downplayed these actions but now emphasizes the need for compliance to avoid a violent response.