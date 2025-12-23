Trump Warns Epstein Files Could Damage Innocent Reputations

United States President Donald Trump has cautioned that the release of investigative files related to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein could unfairly damage the reputations of people who had innocent encounters with him years ago.

Speaking on Monday at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, Trump made his first public comments since the United States Justice Department began releasing the Epstein files last Friday. He dismissed the renewed focus on Epstein as a political distraction from Republican Party achievements.

“This whole thing with Epstein is a way of trying to deflect from the tremendous success that the Republican Party has,” Trump told reporters during an event in the library at Mar-a-Lago.

Former United States President Bill Clinton appeared prominently in the first batch of photos released, prompting questions about Trump’s reaction. Trump said he had always maintained a good relationship with Clinton and expressed discomfort over the release of the images.

“I like Bill Clinton. I’ve always gotten along with Bill Clinton. I hate to see photos come out of him,” he said. Trump acknowledged that he himself appeared in photos with Epstein, noting that the disgraced financier had socialised widely. “There’s photos of me too. Everybody was friendly with this guy,” he said.

He described the release of such images as terrible, stressing that being photographed with Epstein did not automatically imply wrongdoing. “Bill Clinton’s a big boy, he can handle it,” Trump added. “But you probably have pictures being exposed of other people that innocently met Jeffrey Epstein years ago, many years ago, and they’re highly respected bankers and lawyers and others.”

According to Trump, many people are upset about the publication of images involving individuals who, he said, had nothing to do with Epstein’s crimes. “A lot of people are very angry that pictures are being released of other people that really had nothing to do with Epstein. But they’re in a picture with him because he was at a party and you ruin a reputation of somebody,” he said.

Epstein, a wealthy and well-connected financier, died in a New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His death was officially ruled a suicide. The Epstein Files Transparency Act, which Trump signed into law in November, gave Attorney General Pam Bondi 30 days to release all unclassified records related to Epstein.

The Justice Department is facing criticism from survivors of Epstein’s sexual abuse and lawmakers on Capitol Hill over how it has released materials from its investigation. Though the law required the department to make public all unclassified records by Friday’s deadline, officials released only a first tranche of files. The Justice Department released a new batch of files Tuesday which contain hundreds of references to President Trump, including documentation of Trump flying on Epstein’s private jet in the 1990s.