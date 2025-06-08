Trump Warns Elon Musk Against Funding Democrats

Former President Donald Trump has publicly cautioned Elon Musk against supporting Democratic candidates, warning of “serious consequences” should the billionaire shift political allegiances.

In an NBC News interview, Trump addressed Musk’s recent criticism of GOP policies and suggested repercussions for backing Democrats in the 2026 elections.

The rift deepened after Musk labeled Trump’s economic bill a “disgusting abomination” on social media and floated impeachment—comments he later deleted.

Though Trump didn’t specify consequences, insiders suggest they could target Musk’s federal-dependent ventures like SpaceX, Starlink, and Tesla. This marks a stark reversal from Musk’s 2024 contributions exceeding $500 million to Trump and Republican campaigns.

With GOP figures like Senator J.D. Vance urging Musk’s continued alignment, the billionaire’s next move faces intense scrutiny.

Trump’s warning underscores the high-stakes intersection of wealth, politics, and government contracts in a polarized climate.