Trump Warns Cuba Is Next After Iran: “Just a Question of Time”

United States President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that his administration will shift its focus to Cuba once military operations against Iran are concluded, signalling that the Caribbean island could face even greater pressure from Washington in the weeks ahead.

Trump made the remarks at a White House reception, where he told guests that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was determined to address the Cuba situation but preferred to resolve the Iran conflict first. “We want to fix, finish this one first, but that will be just a question of time,” Trump told the audience, which included Cuban-Americans linked to Major League Soccer club Inter Miami.

Trump praised Rubio, the Miami-born son of Cuban immigrants, adding that the secretary of state had done a fantastic job handling matters related to Cuba. Senator Lindsey Graham, a close Trump ally, was even more direct, saying on television after US strikes on Iran began: “Cuba’s next.”

In a separate interview published Thursday, Trump told Politico he believed the Cuban government was “going to fall,” crediting his administration’s intervention in Venezuela and the subsequent oil cutoff as the decisive pressure.

Cuba’s economic crisis has deepened sharply since the United States intervened in Venezuela in early January, ousting President Nicolas Maduro and triggering what analysts have described as the most effective US blockade of Cuba since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Since January 9, no oil has arrived on the island, forcing fuel stocks to critical levels and pushing several airlines to reduce or cancel flights.

Cuba’s communist government now faces what analysts describe as an impossible choice: accept White House demands, including releasing political prisoners and holding elections, or attempt to hold on through a worsening humanitarian emergency.

Experts note that the approach Washington takes toward Cuba is likely to differ from its military intervention in Venezuela, given that Cuba has no significant oil reserves and poses a different strategic calculation for the United States. The Cuban government has not publicly responded to Trump’s latest remarks.