Trump Warns Colombia Could Face Military Action After Venezuela Operation

United States President Donald Trump has threatened military intervention against Colombia, calling President Gustavo Petro a “sick man” who “likes making cocaine” while asserting that Washington remains “in charge” of Venezuela following the capture of Nicolas Maduro.

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday that Colombia is “very sick, too, run by a sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, and he’s not going to be doing it very long.” When asked directly whether the US would pursue a military operation against Colombia, Trump replied: “It sounds good to me.”

The threats against Petro came after the Colombian president described Washington’s operation in Venezuela as an “assault on the sovereignty” of Latin America. Trump had previously warned Petro weeks ago to “watch his ass” following similar accusations about cocaine production.

Trump’s comments on Sunday came amid growing outcry over the abduction of Maduro, with Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain condemning the US action as a “dangerous precedent for peace and regional security.”

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was due to make his first appearance in Manhattan federal court on Monday after being captured by US forces in a predawn operation on Saturday, January 3. Trump claimed during the Air Force One press availability that the United States remains “in charge” of Venezuela, despite the country’s Supreme Court appointing Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as interim leader.

Rodriguez, Venezuela’s acting president, issued a statement Sunday night calling for peace and dialogue. “President Donald Trump, our peoples and our region deserve peace and dialogue, not war. This has always been President Nicolas Maduro’s message, and it is the message of all Venezuela right now,” she said.

Rodriguez extended an invitation to the United States government to collaborate on an “agenda of cooperation” aimed at shared development within the framework of international law to strengthen lasting community coexistence. She emphasized that Venezuela prioritizes moving toward “balanced and respectful international relations” with the US and the region.

Colombia’s foreign ministry described Trump’s threats as “unacceptable interference” and demanded respect. President Petro responded defiantly on social media, saying his name does not appear in court records and telling Trump to “stop slandering me.”

Petro warned the United States not to attack Colombia, stating on social media platform X that “the Colombian people, every time they are attacked anywhere, en masse head to the mountains and arm themselves” to become “invisible like the jaguar with passionate stealth.” He added: “Don’t try it, that’s the only advice I give, because I know the history of my people.”

The tensions between Trump and Petro have been building since September 2025, when the Colombian leader called on US soldiers to disobey Trump’s orders during protests in New York linked to the war in Gaza. The United States subsequently announced it would cancel Petro’s visa.

Trump has repeatedly accused Petro of operating cocaine factories, though he has provided no evidence for these claims. During his Saturday press conference at Mar a Lago, Trump said: “He’s making cocaine. They’re sending it into the United States. So he does have to watch his ass.”

Relations between the two leaders embody the clash between conservative nationalism and a progressive agenda seeking to redefine North South relations. Petro, a leftist who aligns with progressive leaders, has denounced Trump’s stance on issues including climate change, human rights, and democratic erosion.

Former Colombian presidents Ivan Duque and Andres Pastrana made public statements suggesting that Petro “must be very scared” following the successful Venezuela operation and Trump’s renewed threats.

The governments of Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Spain expressed their “profound concern” in a joint statement and said they “firmly reject the military actions undertaken unilaterally in Venezuelan territory,” calling them “an extremely dangerous precedent for peace and regional security.”

Trump also suggested on Sunday that Cuba’s government was likely to fall soon, noting that “a lot of Cubans were killed” during the Venezuela raid. The Cuban government confirmed that 32 of its military and intelligence personnel died in the operation. Trump indicated that American military intervention in Cuba was unnecessary because the island appears ready to collapse on its own.

Analysts said it remained unclear whether Trump would act on his threats against Colombia or whether he was aiming to coerce Latin American nations into cooperating with Washington on issues such as drug trafficking and migration.