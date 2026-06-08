Trump walks out of NBC interview over election questions

President Donald Trump removed his microphone and walked out of an NBC Meet the Press interview after the host pressed him on his unproven claims that elections were rigged.

The exchange was taped on June 5 at a rainy farm in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and aired on Sunday. Over roughly 39 minutes, moderator Kristen Welker questioned Trump on the war with Iran, the economy, the January 6 Capitol riot and election integrity. Tensions rose during the final stretch on elections, after which Trump called the network crooked, told Welker “let’s call it quits because I’ve had enough,” addressed her as “darling,” and left the set. Welker, who stayed composed, asked him to stay, noting she had travelled to Wisconsin for the sit down.

Trump asserted, without offering evidence, that recent US elections were rigged, pointing among other things to California’s vote counting. No court ruling or audit has substantiated such claims. Welker also pressed him on a roughly $1.8 billion fund his administration has proposed to compensate people who say they were wrongly prosecuted, including some who took part in the January 6 attack. Trump did not rule out payments to rioters who assaulted police, and courts have blocked the programme.

On Iran, Trump said the country’s navy, air force and air defences had been wiped out, telling Welker “they have nothing.” NBC’s own fact check called the claim exaggerated, reporting that about half of Iran’s unconventional naval force, the smaller vessels run by the Revolutionary Guard, remained intact after weeks of bombing. The Pentagon has said US strikes destroyed roughly 90 percent of Iran’s conventional navy and most of its naval mines.

Welker also raised Trump’s repeated campaign pledge not to start new wars and to “stop wars.” Trump replied that he had never guaranteed there would be no war, asking why he would have built up the military otherwise.

Alongside the broadcast, NBC News published a fact check flagging several of the president’s statements during the interview as false, misleading or exaggerated, covering his account of the Iran war, the January 6 prosecutions, gas prices and the California elections.