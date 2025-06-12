Trump Vows New Tariffs Within Two Weeks as Deadline Looms

President Donald Trump has reaffirmed plans to unilaterally impose revised tariffs on multiple U.S. trading partners by July 9, despite previous delays in implementing such measures.

Speaking at Washington’s Kennedy Center, Trump announced the administration would issue formal notices to nations outlining revised trade terms within the coming fortnight, adopting a “take-it-or-leave-it” approach.

The declaration follows months of stalled negotiations, with the U.S. having secured only a provisional UK trade framework and maintaining a fragile tariff ceasefire with China. Recent London talks between U.S. and Chinese officials attempted to address mutual allegations of breaching commitments, while the proposed China agreement includes rare earth minerals exports in exchange for maintained Chinese student access to American universities.

Commerce officials acknowledge particular complexity in forthcoming EU negotiations, suggesting any European agreement would likely conclude last. While Trump expressed willingness to extend the deadline, he deemed it unnecessary, despite market turbulence following April’s postponed tariff rollout. The administration has narrowed its focus to bilateral talks with strategic partners including Japan, South Korea and India after abandoning broader multilateral ambitions.