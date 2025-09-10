Trump Urges EU to Impose 100% Tariffs on China, India

President Donald Trump has called on the European Union to impose tariffs of up to 100% on China and India as part of efforts to pressure Russia over its war in Ukraine, according to reports confirmed by multiple news outlets.

Trump raised the possibility of tariffs between 50% and 100% on major Russian oil buyers during talks between US and EU officials on Tuesday, as the administration seeks to intensify economic pressure on Moscow through coordinated international action.

The proposal targets China and India as major purchasers of Russian oil, which helps sustain Russia’s economy and military operations in Ukraine. Trump last month raised tariff rates on Indian imports to 50%, citing the country’s continuing purchases of Russian oil.

The tariff proposal comes as Trump struggles to broker a peace agreement between Moscow and Kyiv despite previous pledges to end the conflict quickly. Russian strikes on Ukraine have intensified recently, with weekend attacks hitting Kyiv’s main government building in what observers describe as both symbolic and escalatory moves by the Kremlin.

A US official indicated Washington would match any tariffs the EU implements, signaling coordinated transatlantic pressure on countries maintaining economic ties with Russia.

The European Union currently imports approximately 19% of its natural gas from Russia despite commitments to end dependency on Russian energy. If implemented, the China-India tariffs would represent a shift from the EU’s current approach of isolating Russia through sanctions rather than levies on third countries.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has indicated Washington’s readiness to escalate economic pressure but emphasized the need for stronger European backing in coordinated efforts against Moscow.

Ukraine recently experienced what officials described as the heaviest aerial bombardment since the war began, with Russian forces deploying at least 810 drones and 13 missiles in comprehensive strikes across the country.

On Tuesday, more than 20 civilians were killed by a Russian glide bomb in the eastern Donbas region while queuing to collect pensions, highlighting the ongoing civilian toll of the conflict.

Trump expressed dissatisfaction with the current situation and threatened harsher sanctions against the Kremlin, though previous deadlines and threats have not prompted significant Russian policy changes.

Regarding US-India relations, Trump said on social media that Washington and New Delhi were continuing negotiations on trade barriers, with plans to speak with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in coming weeks.

Modi responded optimistically to prospects for successful trade discussions, describing the US and India as “close friends and natural partners” while indicating teams were working to conclude negotiations expeditiously.

The diplomatic exchanges suggest potential reconciliation between Washington and Delhi following collapsed trade negotiations, with Trump recently emphasizing the “special relationship” between the countries.

However, the proposed EU tariff strategy faces implementation challenges, as European policymakers must balance pressure on Russia against potential economic disruptions from restricting trade with major Asian economies.

China and India represent significant trading partners for EU member states, making 100% tariffs a potentially costly tool for applying pressure on Moscow through third-party economic relationships.

The proposal reflects Trump’s preference for tariff-based policy tools while seeking to coordinate international pressure on Russia through economic rather than purely military means.