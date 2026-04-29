Trump to Feature in US Passports Marking 250th Anniversary

The United States Department of State has announced a limited release of commemorative passports featuring an image of President Donald Trump, making him the first sitting president to appear inside an American travel document.

Between 25,000 and 30,000 of the special passports will be made available to applicants at the Washington, District of Columbia passport office beginning shortly before July 4, timed to coincide with America’s 250th independence anniversary.

The design places Trump’s image alongside a gold rendering of his signature on an interior page, while the cover features the words “United States of America” in bold gold print at the top and “Passport” at the bottom, a reversal of the standard layout. The interior also incorporates Declaration of Independence text and an American flag motif.

The special edition passport will serve as the default document issued out of the Washington Passport Agency for as long as supplies last, while applicants using online channels or other locations will continue to receive the existing standard design.

State Department spokesperson Tommy Pigott confirmed the announcement, saying the passports would feature customised artwork and enhanced imagery while retaining full security features.

The inclusion of Trump’s likeness represents the most significant instance yet of his image being used on an item tied to the anniversary celebrations. Unlike a commemorative coin or national park pass, a United States (US) passport is an internationally recognised form of identification typically valid for ten years.

The passport announcement follows a series of similar moves: a federal commission voted in March to approve a 24-carat commemorative gold coin featuring Trump, and the Treasury Department announced it would add Trump’s signature to US dollar bills, the first time a sitting president’s signature will appear on paper currency.

Traditionally, US passport interiors carry imagery of historic landmarks and founding figures such as George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. No living president has previously been included.