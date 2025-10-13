Trump Threatens Tomahawk Transfer to Ukraine If War Continues

President Donald Trump has raised the stakes in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, threatening to supply Kyiv with long-range Tomahawk cruise missiles if Moscow refuses to pursue a settlement. The warning, delivered aboard Air Force One during his journey to the Middle East, represents a significant shift in the US approach to the war and introduces a powerful new element to ongoing peace negotiations.

Trump told reporters he might inform Russian officials that if the war doesn’t get settled, the United States will send Tomahawks to Ukraine, describing the weapons system as an offensive capability Russia would prefer to avoid facing. The statement came following what Trump characterized as a productive phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who has repeatedly requested the advanced missiles as part of efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s long-range strike capabilities and air defense systems.

The president described the Tomahawk as an incredible and very offensive weapon that Russia does not need, suggesting its potential deployment could create sufficient pressure to bring President Vladimir Putin to serious negotiations. The threat marks a notable departure from Trump’s earlier reluctance to escalate military support for Ukraine, though he has not yet committed to actually providing the missiles. Instead, he’s using the possibility as diplomatic leverage while continuing to push both sides toward a negotiated settlement.

Tomahawk cruise missiles have operational ranges extending up to 2,500 kilometers depending on the variant, which would enable Ukrainian forces to strike targets deep within Russian territory, potentially reaching as far as Moscow. Zelenskyy has argued that such capabilities are necessary to apply the kind of pressure on Putin needed to get Russia to seriously engage in peace talks. The weapons would represent a qualitative change in Ukraine’s military capabilities and could fundamentally alter the strategic calculations driving the conflict.

Trump acknowledged that supplying Tomahawks would constitute what he termed a new step of aggression, indicating his awareness of how Moscow would view such a move. He suggested Putin wouldn’t want missiles with that kind of range heading in Russia’s direction, though he stopped short of confirming whether he’d actually make good on the threat. The conditional nature of his statement reflects the delicate balancing act Trump faces as he attempts to pressure Russia while avoiding actions that might derail peace efforts entirely.

Moscow has consistently warned Western nations against providing Ukraine with longer-range weapon systems, arguing that such transfers would dramatically escalate the conflict. Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously stated that supplying Tomahawks would lead to the destruction of bilateral relations or at least damage the positive trends that have emerged. The Kremlin has repeatedly characterized Western military assistance to Ukraine as direct involvement in the conflict, though that rhetoric hasn’t prevented steady increases in the sophistication of weapons provided to Kyiv.

The timing of Trump’s warning appears strategic, coming during his Middle East visit where he’s working to consolidate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas while positioning himself as a global peacemaker. By dangling the Tomahawk threat while simultaneously pushing for negotiations, Trump seems to be employing a carrot-and-stick approach designed to demonstrate American resolve while keeping diplomatic channels open. Whether Putin will view the threat as credible pressure or empty posturing remains to be seen.

Trump emphasized that reaching a settlement would benefit Putin’s international standing, arguing the Russian leader would look great if he managed to resolve the conflict. He suggested that failing to settle wouldn’t be good for Putin, though he didn’t elaborate on specific consequences beyond the implied Tomahawk transfer. The president’s framing suggests he believes Putin cares about his global reputation and might respond to appeals based on legacy considerations rather than purely military factors.

The recent phone calls between Trump and Zelenskyy have focused on air defense support and long-range strike capabilities, particularly as Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. These conversations reflect Ukraine’s urgent need for more sophisticated defensive and offensive weapons as the conflict grinds through another winter. Zelenskyy has made obtaining Tomahawks a priority, viewing them as potentially decisive in shifting the military balance and forcing serious Russian engagement with peace proposals.

The Tomahawk threat comes amid broader questions about Trump’s overall Ukraine strategy and his promised swift resolution to the conflict. Since returning to office, the president has emphasized his desire to end the war quickly but has faced the reality that neither Russia nor Ukraine appears willing to make the concessions necessary for a comprehensive peace agreement. Trump’s frustration with the pace of negotiations may be driving his willingness to consider more aggressive military support options.

Critics have questioned whether threatening to escalate weapons supplies represents a coherent strategy or simply risks provoking Russian retaliation without guaranteeing progress toward peace. Some European allies worry that dangling advanced weapons systems could encourage Putin to dig in further rather than compromise, calculating that Trump won’t follow through given his stated preference for avoiding deeper US involvement in the conflict. Others argue that credible threats of escalation represent the only language Moscow understands.

NATO allies have given cautiously positive assessments of Trump’s consideration of Tomahawk transfers, with some defense ministers suggesting such weapons could help push Russia back and create conditions more favorable to Ukraine in negotiations. However, European nations remain divided on how aggressively to arm Ukraine, balancing support for Kyiv against concerns about escalation and the long-term implications of enabling strikes deep into Russian territory. The debate reflects broader tensions within the alliance about how to support Ukraine while managing risks.

The military effectiveness of Tomahawks in the Ukraine context remains subject to debate among defense analysts. While the missiles offer impressive range and accuracy, Russia has spent years developing air defense systems specifically designed to counter cruise missiles. Questions persist about whether Tomahawks would prove decisive on the battlefield or simply add another element to the complex military equation. Ukraine would also need training, maintenance support, and significant quantities of missiles to make the system operationally viable.

From Kyiv’s perspective, obtaining Tomahawks represents not just military capability but symbolic commitment from Washington. Zelenskyy has worked tirelessly to secure advanced American weapons systems, viewing them as proof that the United States stands firmly behind Ukraine’s defense. The missiles would signal that America remains willing to provide Ukraine with the tools necessary to resist Russian aggression, even if that risks angering Moscow and complicating diplomatic efforts.

Putin faces his own domestic and international pressures as the war continues without a clear path to Russian victory. The prospect of Ukrainian forces gaining ability to strike deep into Russian territory with American missiles could create political problems for the Kremlin, particularly if such attacks disrupted daily life in major Russian cities. Whether that pressure would push Putin toward negotiations or provoke more aggressive Russian military responses represents the central uncertainty in Trump’s gambit.

The coming weeks will likely prove decisive in determining whether Trump’s Tomahawk threat produces meaningful movement toward a settlement or simply adds another layer of complexity to an already tangled diplomatic situation. Both Moscow and Kyiv will be watching carefully to assess whether the president is serious about following through if negotiations remain stalled. For now, the threat hangs over the conflict as Trump continues his Middle East diplomacy, leaving all parties to calculate their next moves in an increasingly high-stakes game.