Trump Threatens Boston’s 2026 World Cup Hosting Rights

President Donald Trump has suggested he could relocate World Cup matches scheduled for suburban Boston next year, though the authority to make such changes ultimately rests with FIFA rather than the White House.

During a White House meeting with Argentine President Javier Milei on Tuesday, Trump indicated that parts of Boston had been overtaken by unrest, prompting his threat to pull games from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The venue, located about 30 miles from downtown Boston and home to the New England Patriots, is slated to host matches when the United States cohosts the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside Mexico and Canada.

When asked about Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, a Democrat he described as intelligent but radical left, Trump declared his ability to remove the games. He praised Boston’s residents and acknowledged the matches were already sold out, but criticized the mayor’s leadership. Trump claimed authorities could reclaim affected parts of the city within moments, though he didn’t specify which areas he meant or provide supporting details.

The president’s comments came against the backdrop of recent tensions in the city. Earlier this month, a pro-Palestinian demonstration on Boston Common turned violent, resulting in multiple arrests and injuries to four police officers. Trump appears to have referenced such incidents when suggesting the city faces safety concerns.

Trump has previously indicated he might declare certain cities unsafe for the 104-game soccer tournament, potentially altering the detailed hosting plan that FIFA confirmed back in 2022. That plan includes matches at NFL stadiums near major metropolitan areas including New York, Los Angeles, and San Francisco.

However, the 11 host cities in the United States, along with three in Mexico and two in Canada, are under contract with FIFA for the 2026 World Cup, with severe logistical, legal and financial issues potentially arising from any host city change just nine months before the tournament.

The Trump administration has already deployed National Guard troops to Washington and Memphis, with ongoing legal disputes over similar efforts in Chicago and Portland, Oregon. His threat to relocate World Cup games appears consistent with his broader approach to cities he considers inadequately managed.

It’s worth noting that while Trump expressed confidence in his ability to move the games, FIFA maintains ultimate authority over tournament logistics and host city selections. Any actual relocation would require coordination with the international soccer governing body and would likely face substantial legal and practical obstacles given existing contracts and the proximity of the event.

Boston’s selection as a host city came after a competitive bidding process, and preparations have been underway for years. The threat adds uncertainty to what should be a celebratory period for the region’s soccer fans, many of whom have already purchased tickets for matches that would showcase the world’s most popular sport on American soil.