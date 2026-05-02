Trump Tells Congress Iran Hostilities Are Over, Sidestepping War Powers Deadline

The White House informed the United States Congress on Friday, May 1, 2026, that hostilities with Iran have “terminated,” a declaration that effectively sidesteps a legal requirement under the War Powers Resolution of 1973 for President Donald Trump to seek congressional authorisation to continue military operations that have been underway for two months.

In separate letters addressed to House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Grassley, Trump wrote: “On April 7, 2026, I ordered a 2-week ceasefire. The ceasefire has since been extended. There has been no exchange of fire between United States Forces and Iran since April 7, 2026. The hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated.”

The declaration was immediately contested by legal analysts and Democratic lawmakers, who argued that a ceasefire does not satisfy the requirements of the War Powers Resolution, and that the continued presence of US forces, including an active naval blockade under which 45 commercial vessels have been directed to turn around or return to port, constitutes ongoing military action under the law.

The War Powers Resolution requires a president to notify Congress within 48 hours of introducing forces into hostilities. From that notification, a 60-day window begins, after which the president must either secure congressional authorisation or withdraw. The Trump administration formally notified Congress on March 2, making Friday the legal deadline. The Senate voted 50-47 on Thursday to reject, for a sixth time, a war powers measure that would have curtailed Trump’s authority, with the vote falling almost entirely along party lines.

Despite declaring hostilities terminated, Trump acknowledged in the same letter that the Iranian threat “remains significant” and that US armed forces will continue to operate in the region. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth had argued in Senate testimony on Thursday that a ceasefire “pauses or stops” the 60-day countdown. Senator Tim Kaine rejected that interpretation directly, saying he did not “believe the statute would support that.” Democratic Senator Adam Schiff noted that ceasing some operations while continuing others does not halt the clock under the law.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune confirmed he does not plan to hold a vote to authorise force, reflecting the broader deference among Republicans to the executive branch. Senator Kevin Cramer went further, questioning the constitutionality of the War Powers Resolution itself. However, several Republicans have expressed unease. Senator Susan Collins broke with her party on Friday to vote for a war powers resolution limiting Trump’s authority, stating: “The Constitution gives Congress an essential role in decisions of war and peace, and the War Powers Act establishes a clear 60-day deadline. That deadline is not a suggestion; it is a requirement.”

Senator Todd Young said that if the conflict resumes, he expects the White House to work with Congress on an authorisation. Senator Lisa Murkowski announced she would introduce a limited authorisation for use of military force measure when the Senate returns from recess if the administration fails to present what she called “a credible plan.”

Trump, speaking to reporters before departing for Florida, repeated his longstanding critique of the resolution, saying: “Every other president considered it totally unconstitutional, and we agree with that.”

The conflict, which began on February 28, 2026, with coordinated US-Israeli airstrikes on Iran, has not been formally declared by Congress. Iran’s continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz has driven US average petrol prices to $4.39 per gallon, creating political pressure on Republicans as public frustration over the economic impact of the war grows.