Trump Suspends Green Card Lottery Program After Brown University MIT Shootings

President Donald Trump suspended the diversity visa lottery program on December 19, 2025, following shootings at Brown University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology that left three dead and nine wounded. Homeland Security Secretary Kriti Noem announced on X that she is ordering United States Citizenship and Immigration Services to pause the program at Trump’s direction.

The suspect, Portuguese national Claudio Neves Valente, age 48, entered the United States through the diversity immigrant visa program in 2017 and obtained legal permanent residence status. Authorities found Valente dead Thursday evening from a self inflicted gunshot wound at a storage facility in New Hampshire following an intensive manhunt.

Valente studied at Brown University on a student visa beginning in 2000 before taking a leave of absence in 2001. He received a diversity immigrant visa in 2017, though details remain unclear about his activities during the intervening 16 years between leaving Brown and obtaining the visa.

The shootings occurred on December 13, 2025, during final examination week at Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island. Two students died in the Brown attack, while nine others sustained injuries. Valente also allegedly killed an MIT professor in a separate incident.

The diversity visa program allocates up to 50,000 green cards annually through lottery to individuals from countries with historically low immigration rates to the United States. The program primarily benefits applicants from Africa and parts of Europe, Asia and Oceania that send fewer immigrants through traditional family and employment based routes.

Nearly 20 million people applied for the 2025 visa lottery, with more than 131,000 selected including spouses of winners. Portuguese citizens secured only 38 slots in the 2025 lottery allocation. Lottery winners must undergo vetting processes at consulates and face the same requirements as other green card applicants.

Trump has consistently opposed the diversity visa lottery throughout his political career. The suspension represents the latest administration action using tragedy to advance immigration policy objectives amid broader efforts to limit both legal and illegal immigration pathways.

The administration imposed sweeping immigration restrictions against Afghanistan and other countries in November 2025 after an Afghan national was identified as the gunman in a fatal attack on National Guard members. The pattern demonstrates the administration’s approach of linking specific incidents to systemic policy changes.

Congress created the diversity lottery program through legislation, making the executive suspension almost certain to face legal challenges. Immigration advocacy groups and affected applicants may pursue litigation arguing the president lacks unilateral authority to suspend congressionally mandated programs.

The administration has pursued mass deportation initiatives while simultaneously working to eliminate or restrict legal immigration avenues. Trump has challenged constitutional provisions including birthright citizenship, with the Supreme Court recently agreeing to hear arguments on that issue.

The suspension affects applicants from numerous countries who had applied for or won diversity visa lottery slots. Uncertainty surrounds whether the pause applies only to new applications or extends to individuals already in various stages of the visa process.

Indian nationals remain ineligible for the diversity visa lottery because India consistently sends large numbers of immigrants through family and employment based channels. The program specifically targets countries underrepresented in existing immigration flows.

Last month, the administration announced plans to revise the diversity visa lottery entry process for the upcoming 2027 cycle, though specific proposed changes had not been publicly disclosed before Thursday’s suspension announcement.

Immigration policy experts note the timing of the suspension during active processing periods creates complications for applicants, consular staff and employers who had hired or planned to hire diversity visa recipients. The administrative pause requires clarification regarding duration and scope.

Providence Police Department responded within minutes to the Brown University shooting on December 13. Detectives immediately began reviewing video footage and conducting investigative work that ultimately identified Valente as the suspect in both the university and MIT attacks.