Trump Signs Bill Ending Record US Government Shutdown

United States President Donald Trump signed legislation late Wednesday to end the longest government shutdown in American history, bringing relief to hundreds of thousands of federal workers and millions of families affected by the 43-day standoff.

The House of Representatives passed the funding package by a vote of 222 to 209, with Trump’s signature formalizing the reopening of federal operations. The legislation extends funding through January 30 and includes three full-year funding bills for other parts of the government.

Federal workers are expected to return to their jobs as early as Thursday, though the exact speed at which full government services will resume remains uncertain. The shutdown, which began October 1, impacted 42 million federal food aid recipients, 670,000 furloughed federal employees, and thousands of government workers who faced layoffs.

During a late-night signing ceremony in the Oval Office, Trump criticized Democrats over the impasse. “We can never let this happen again,” Trump said. “This is no way to run a country”. The president pledged to work toward lowering the cost of living as government operations resume.

The Senate approved the legislation earlier this week when eight Democrats joined Republicans to end the standoff in the upper chamber. Most Democrats opposed the measure because it does not address expiring health insurance subsidies that were central to their demands during negotiations.

The shutdown caused widespread disruptions across multiple sectors. The air traffic control system, already more than 3,000 controllers short of full staffing, saw additional workers not showing up during the shutdown while receiving no pay. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reported that 15 to 20 retirement-aged controllers left per day during the shutdown, up from four on a typical day.

The economic impact proved substantial. Economists estimate the shutdown shaved more than a tenth of a percentage point from gross domestic product every six weeks, though most of that lost output is expected to be recouped in coming months. The new spending bill means the federal government will continue adding roughly 1.8 trillion dollars annually to its 38 trillion dollar debt.

Beer and auto sales both tumbled in October, with auto sales down 4% from September and beer sales down 6%, reflecting the broader consumer impact of the shutdown.

The end of the shutdown offers hope that critical services will recover before the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which begins in two weeks. Restoration of food aid to millions of American families may also increase household spending capacity during the upcoming Christmas shopping season.

Public opinion on responsibility for the shutdown appears divided. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found that 50% of Americans blamed Republicans for the shutdown, while 47% blamed Democrats.

Despite the reopening, significant challenges remain. Federal workers returning Thursday must address more than six weeks of backlogs, made more difficult by workforce reductions earlier this year. Back pay for some federal employees will begin going out as early as Sunday, according to a White House budget office memo.

The funding deal sets up a December Senate vote on health insurance subsidies, though House Speaker Mike Johnson has made no such commitment in the House. With funding now extended only through January 30, another potential shutdown looms early next year unless Congress reaches a more comprehensive agreement.

Republican Representative David Schweikert captured the frustration many lawmakers felt about the protracted standoff, comparing it to a popular 1990s sitcom episode where nothing substantive occurred despite weeks of activity.