Trump Signals US-Iran Peace Deal Taking Shape

US President Donald Trump has indicated that his administration is approaching a peace agreement with Iran, saying any deal reached would be fundamentally different from the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated under former President Barack Obama, while cautioning that terms had not yet been finalised.

Writing on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, May 24, Trump said he would accept only a deal he considered good and proper, arguing that the Obama agreement had provided Iran with substantial financial relief and an open path toward nuclear capability. He said the current agreement was still being negotiated and had not yet been publicly disclosed.

Multiple US media outlets have reported that Washington and Tehran have been moving toward a broader settlement following a ceasefire reached in early April, ending the first phase of a conflict triggered by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28.

CBS News correspondent Jennifer Jacobs reported that the proposed terms could include the United States lifting its naval blockade on Iranian ports while Iran disposes of its stockpiles of highly enriched uranium. A senior US administration official said Washington was also seeking Iran’s agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stop imposing tolls on vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

Iranian restrictions on Hormuz shipping since late February have significantly disrupted global energy markets. According to motoring data organisation AAA, petrol prices in the United States climbed from below $3 per gallon before the conflict began to more than $4.50 per gallon as of Sunday.

Iran’s Fars news agency, closely aligned with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), separately reported that under the proposed terms, Iran would retain management authority over the Strait of Hormuz.

The human cost of the conflict has been severe. The Human Rights Activists News Agency, based in the United States, reported that the first 39 days of fighting before the ceasefire resulted in 1,701 civilian deaths in Iran, including at least 254 children.

Congressional reaction in the United States has been divided. Senator Thom Tillis, speaking on CNN’s State of the Union, said any agreement not subject to ratification by Congress was likely to fail. Senator Rand Paul defended Trump’s diplomatic approach, writing on social media that “war virtually always ends with negotiations.”

Neither government has publicly confirmed the final terms of any potential agreement.