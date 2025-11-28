Trump Signals Imminent Land Operations Against Venezuelan Traffickers

US President Donald Trump announced Thursday that military action against suspected Venezuelan drug traffickers will expand from sea to land operations, escalating tensions with Caracas amid the largest American military buildup in the Caribbean since the Cuban Missile Crisis. Speaking from his Mar-a-Lago estate during a Thanksgiving call with service members, Trump indicated the shift would occur imminently.

“You probably noticed that people aren’t wanting to be delivering by sea, and we’ll be starting to stop them by land also,” Trump told troops. “The land is easier, but that’s going to start very soon.” The president claimed maritime operations had achieved 85 percent effectiveness in stopping drug trafficking by sea.

The announcement follows months of controversial military strikes that have killed at least 80 people across more than 20 boat attacks in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific since early September. The United States formally designated Venezuela’s Cartel de los Soles (Cartel of the Suns) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO) on November 24, placing the alleged criminal network in the same category as groups like al Qaeda and Hamas.

Washington claims the cartel is headed by Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and senior regime officials who have corrupted military and government institutions. The State Department alleges the organization works with other designated terrorist groups including Tren de Aragua and the Sinaloa Cartel to traffic narcotics into the United States and Europe. Attorney General Pam Bondi has offered a $50 million reward for information leading to Maduro’s arrest, though conclusive evidence of his alleged role in international drug trafficking has not been publicly presented.

Venezuela has vehemently rejected these accusations as fabricated pretexts for military intervention and regime change. Maduro, 63, appeared in photographs this week wielding a sword while vowing to defend the nation from what he characterized as imperialist aggression. The Venezuelan government deployed approximately 200,000 military personnel nationwide in response to the American military presence and called on citizens to prepare for potential armed conflict.

The Pentagon has formally named its campaign Operation Southern Spear, deploying the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier, approximately 15,000 troops, multiple warships, F-35 fighter jets and strategic bombers to the region. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth spent Thanksgiving aboard the Ford, which is positioned near Venezuelan waters and represents America’s most advanced naval asset.

However, the administration’s stated rationale faces significant scrutiny. According to current and former US law enforcement and military officials interviewed by NBC News, drug cartels operating vessels in the Caribbean primarily transport cocaine from South America to Europe rather than to the United States. Experts note that fentanyl, the deadliest drug fueling American overdose deaths, is almost exclusively smuggled overland from Mexico, not by sea from Venezuela.

The United States has not provided photographic evidence of drug cargo seized from targeted vessels, and some NATO allies have distanced themselves from the strikes. The United Kingdom has reportedly withheld intelligence on Latin American maritime drug smuggling over concerns the campaign may violate international law. The senior military lawyer at US Southern Command, which oversees the operations, reportedly disagreed with the administration’s position that the strikes are lawful, though his views were overruled according to sources familiar with the legal advice.

Members of Congress from both parties have expressed frustration over insufficient information about the intelligence and strategy underlying the strikes. Lawmakers requested unedited video of the attacks but have been denied access. Earlier reporting by the Associated Press revealed that some victims were impoverished fishermen and others with no apparent ties to organized drug trafficking, contradicting the administration’s characterization of all casualties as terrorists.

Trump indicated openness to diplomatic engagement despite the military escalation. “I might talk to him,” Trump said aboard Air Force One earlier this week when asked about potential discussions with Maduro. “We’ll see. We’re discussing this with different staff.” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that strikes would continue, stating reporters should expect ongoing operations.

The Dominican Republic granted permission this week for the United States to use an air base and airport for counternarcotics operations. Multiple airlines have suspended flights to Venezuela citing heightened security risks, affecting more than 8,000 passengers across at least 40 flights according to the Venezuelan Association of Travel and Tourism Agencies.

Venezuelan officials maintain that Washington’s actual objectives involve accessing the country’s substantial oil reserves and natural resources including gold and diamonds. Most Western nations consider Maduro’s government authoritarian following his contested reelection last year, which was widely rejected internationally as fraudulent.

Experts have questioned whether the military campaign will meaningfully impact drug availability in the United States. Former White House Office of National Drug Control Policy director Rahul Gupta described the approach as symbolic rather than strategic, noting that dozens of smuggling vessels operate in the Caribbean on any given day and cartels will likely adapt by choosing alternative routes.

CNN reported earlier this month that Trump administration officials told lawmakers in classified sessions the United States was not planning strikes inside Venezuela and lacks legal justification supporting attacks against land targets. However, Trump’s Thanksgiving remarks suggest the calculus may have shifted as senior Pentagon officials presented updated military options including expanded ground operations.