Trump Showers Nicki Minaj With Praise at White House

United States President Donald Trump used the annual Black History Month reception at the White House on Wednesday to publicly celebrate rap superstar Nicki Minaj, delivering an extended and enthusiastic tribute to the Trinidad-born, Queens-raised artist that drew significant attention both inside and outside the East Room of the White House.

The event, held on 18 February in the East Room, also featured the announcement that former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honour. But it was Trump’s effusive praise of Minaj that captured the widest online attention, as he recalled her visit to the White House in January and spoke at length about her appearance, her nails, and what he described as her political understanding.

Trump told attendees he loved Minaj, describing her as “so beautiful” and recounting how he had asked her during their previous meeting whether her famously long nails were real, a question she declined to answer. He concluded the remarks by saying she “gets it,” a phrase Trump uses to signal alignment with his political worldview.

The MAGA world has increasingly embraced Minaj since she made her alignment with Trump explicit. Trump gifted her one of his gold visa cards valued at USD 1 million, and she has since appeared on several conservative media platforms, speaking favourably of the president and expressing criticism of the political left.

Their relationship became publicly visible at the Trump Accounts Summit in Washington on 28 January, where Minaj appeared on stage with the president and told the audience she was “probably the president’s number one fan” and that her position would not change regardless of criticism from her fanbase.

Two days before the White House reception, Minaj marked Presidents Day on 16 February by sharing artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images on social media showing herself and Trump in matching pink outfits, a post that generated widespread commentary across entertainment and political circles.

The reception itself was held just under two weeks after Trump drew bipartisan criticism for posting a video on social media that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as primates. White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended Trump at Wednesday’s event, telling reporters the president had been falsely smeared as a racist. Trump listed several policy achievements he attributed to his administration as beneficial to Black Americans, including the elimination of federal income taxes on tips and what he described as secured long-term funding for historically Black colleges and universities.

Minaj, who was born Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty, has faced sustained backlash from a portion of her fanbase over her public alignment with the Trump administration, but has repeatedly stated the criticism motivates her rather than discourages her.