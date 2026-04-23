Trump Sets No Deadline as Iran Talks Drift and Approval Ratings Slide

United States President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that there is “no time frame” for ending the conflict with Iran, stepping back from his earlier prediction that the war would conclude within four to six weeks of its February 28 start, as a second round of peace talks collapsed before they could begin.

Trump extended the two-week ceasefire that began on April 8 at Pakistan’s request, but directed the US military to maintain its naval blockade of Iranian ports, a position Tehran has consistently described as a ceasefire violation and a barrier to any meaningful negotiations.

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) seized two vessels attempting to transit the Strait of Hormuz without authorisation on Wednesday, framing the action as a direct response to continued US pressure at sea. The White House said Trump did not consider the seizures a breach of the extended ceasefire.

The collapse of the anticipated second round of talks in Islamabad deepened an already complicated standoff. Pakistan had placed the capital under extraordinary security, deploying thousands of police, elite commandos, and rooftop snipers in anticipation of the negotiations. US Vice President JD Vance, who was due to lead Washington’s delegation, cancelled his trip after Iran announced it would not attend.

The core disputes remain unresolved. Washington is demanding that Iran permanently halt its nuclear programme and surrender its enriched uranium stockpiles. Tehran insists it has the right to peaceful nuclear energy and refuses to ship its uranium abroad. Iran also wants sanctions lifted, frozen assets returned, and its right to control the Strait of Hormuz respected.

Jalil Abbas Jilani, Pakistan’s former foreign secretary, said some of Washington’s demands were “not acceptable” to Iran at this stage and that resolving the outstanding issues would require considerable time.

Backchannel diplomacy continued despite the public impasse. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam in Islamabad on Wednesday, and Pakistani officials convened a high-level security and peace process review.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated on Wednesday that Iran welcomed dialogue, but that maritime blockades and threats from Washington remained the principal obstacles to progress.

Trump is also facing growing pressure at home. A fresh AP-NORC poll showed his approval rating on the economy falling from 38 percent in March to 30 percent in April, while approval of his handling of Iran stood at just 32 percent. Analysts have linked the domestic political cost directly to rising fuel prices and inflation driven by the conflict.

Pakistani defense analyst and retired Brigadier Tughral Yamin warned that prolonged uncertainty would push oil prices further upward and generate serious economic difficulties for both developed and developing economies worldwide.