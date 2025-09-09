Trump Seeks Supreme Court Intervention on Foreign Aid Freeze

The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court on Monday to allow it to withhold $4 billion in congressionally approved foreign aid, escalating a constitutional confrontation over presidential spending authority that could reshape U.S. international assistance.

The Justice Department’s emergency petition follows a federal district court order requiring the administration to distribute the funds as Congress allocated. The dispute involves the 1974 Impoundment Control Act, which regulates presidential control over the federal budget.

U.S. District Judge Amir Ali ruled September 3 that officials must spend the money as directed by lawmakers, prompting the administration to seek appellate intervention. When a federal appeals court refused to pause the lower court’s order, the White House turned to the nation’s highest court.

The contested funds represent part of roughly $11 billion in international aid that must be spent or obligated by September 30, the fiscal year deadline. The Trump administration has pledged to spend $6.5 billion while seeking to block the remaining $4 billion through what officials describe as a “pocket rescission.”

This rarely used mechanism allows presidents to temporarily halt spending without explicit congressional approval, though its legal boundaries remain disputed. The administration argues the withheld funds no longer align with current foreign policy priorities.

Legal filings characterize the court injunction as a “grave and urgent threat to the separation of powers,” while plaintiffs counter that the administration seeks to “unlawfully accumulate power” at Congress’s expense.

Aid organizations warn that delays could disrupt critical global programs, including the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, United Nations peacekeeping operations, democracy promotion initiatives, and humanitarian assistance to refugees in Yemen, Syria, and Venezuela.

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority will likely determine both the immediate fate of the disputed funds and establish precedent for executive spending authority. The case represents the most significant test yet of presidential power over congressionally authorized expenditures under the current administration.

Constitutional scholars note the broader implications extend beyond foreign aid to fundamental questions about executive-legislative balance in federal spending decisions. The 1974 Impoundment Control Act was enacted following President Nixon’s attempts to unilaterally withhold congressional appropriations.

International development experts express concern that prolonged uncertainty could undermine U.S. credibility with partner organizations and recipient countries, particularly in regions where American aid supports strategic interests.

The timing adds urgency to the dispute, as the September 30 deadline approaches for obligating the funds. Without Supreme Court intervention, the administration faces the prospect of either complying with the lower court order or allowing the appropriated money to expire unused.