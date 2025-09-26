Trump Seals TikTok Deal Worth US$14 Billion

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday approving a landmark deal that transfers majority ownership of TikTok’s United States operations to American investors, valuing the social media platform at $14 billion.

The agreement marks a dramatic resolution to the prolonged battle over the Chinese-owned app that has captivated 170 million American users while raising national security concerns among lawmakers and intelligence officials.

Vice President JD Vance announced the $14 billion valuation during an Oval Office briefing, describing the breakthrough as essential for protecting American data privacy while keeping the popular platform operational for millions of users.

Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi’s MGX will control roughly 45% of TikTok USA, with ByteDance owning 19.9% and the remaining 35% held by ByteDance investors, according to sources familiar with the transaction structure.

The deal features prominent American business leaders including Michael Dell of Dell Technologies and media moguls Rupert and Lachlan Murdoch among the investor consortium, positioning the transaction as a high-profile validation of American technological sovereignty.

Trump credited Chinese President Xi Jinping with approving the arrangement during recent diplomatic conversations. The president described Xi’s response as supportive, stating the Chinese leader indicated approval for the proposed structure that maintains operational independence while satisfying American security requirements.

The executive order addresses the most sensitive aspect of the transaction – TikTok’s powerful recommendation algorithm that drives user engagement and advertising revenue. Oracle will provide security oversight and help recreate a new US version of TikTok’s algorithm, ensuring American control over the platform’s core technological assets.

ByteDance’s reduced ownership stake to below 20% satisfies the requirements of the 2024 bipartisan law that demanded divestiture or faced complete prohibition of the platform in American markets. The structure complies with legislation that sought to ban TikTok if not sold to U.S.-based owners, resolving months of legal and regulatory uncertainty.

The $14 billion valuation has surprised industry analysts who previously estimated TikTok’s worth at significantly higher levels. The price tag values the platform more like traditional energy or food companies than a global social media powerhouse, potentially representing substantial value for the American investor consortium.

Vance emphasized that fundamental negotiations focused on maintaining TikTok’s availability for American users while addressing legitimate data security concerns. He acknowledged initial resistance from Chinese stakeholders but described successful resolution through diplomatic engagement and structured compromise.

The transaction creates a new American joint venture with a seven-member board structure featuring six American representatives and one ByteDance appointee, ensuring decisive American control over strategic decisions and operational oversight.

Trump’s personal relationship with TikTok adds political complexity to the arrangement. The president maintains 15 million followers on his personal account and has credited the platform with contributing to his electoral success, creating powerful incentives for preserving user access.

Republican lawmakers expressed cautious optimism while demanding detailed review of the final agreement. House Representatives Brett Guthrie, Gus Bilirakis and Richard Hudson emphasized ensuring complete separation from Chinese Communist Party influence and surveillance capabilities.

The deal requires additional regulatory approvals and detailed implementation planning before becoming operational. Trump extended enforcement delays by 120 days to allow completion of necessary paperwork and regulatory processes.

Oracle’s central role in algorithm oversight represents a continuation of previous discussions about American technology companies managing sensitive Chinese-owned digital infrastructure. The arrangement provides a template for future cross-border technology transactions involving national security considerations.

Industry experts anticipate the transaction will influence global discussions about technology sovereignty and foreign ownership of critical digital platforms, particularly as governments worldwide grapple with similar security concerns about Chinese-owned applications.